Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen’s wife broke a bottle on S’pore’s newest German submarine, explained

Singapore recently received the shipment of its first new German submarine, the Invincible.

And Singaporeans may have noticed an unusual practice carried out during the launch event.

It involved Ivy Ng, 60, SingHealth CEO and wife of Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, where she is seen breaking a bottle of champagne on the submarine’s hull (the side of the vessel).

You can watch the video of her doing it here:

Why waste a good bottle of bubbly?

Breaking stuff against a new vessel is a maritime tradition.

This ceremony has been carried out at the launch of new ships throughout the world for centuries.

Sea vessels are often launched with the breaking of champagne for safe travels and good luck.

In fact, similar practices have been discovered in ancient civilisations, such as the Babylonians.

Back in the 6th century BC, Babylonian sailors would sacrifice an ox, believing that it would bring their ship protection from the gods.

By the time of the Reformation years in the 16th century, it became popular for dignitaries and prominent figures to join the sailors for the launching ceremony.

This iteration involved the drinking of alcohol from a large silver goblet, pouring the remaining liquid onto the deck of the ship, before throwing the precious goblet overboard.

This expensive practice soon lost popularity and by the 17th century had come to be replaced by the custom of breaking a bottle of champagne instead.

Why the minister’s wife then?

The launching ceremony has also traditionally been carried out by a woman, who goes on to become the sponsor or patron of that vessel.

Patrons of a ship historically concern themselves with the welfare of the crew.

They do things, such as throw fundraisers, if the sailors are in need of, say, new pillows.

Why must press button?

However, the patron’s most important job is the actual breaking of the bottle on the side of the ship.

Apparently, an unbroken champagne bottle signifies bad luck for the ship.

Hence, the elaborate rig that can be seen in the video — it’s set up to ensure that nothing will stop the champagne bottle from breaking on the submarine.

According to the National Museum of the Royal New Zealand Navy, the practice of using a contraption dates back to the late 18th century, when a princess’ wayward throw meant that the bottle not only missed the ship she was launching, but severely injured an unsuspecting spectator.

Since that incident, it became common practice to tie a cord to the bottle.

Does it really work?

While it might seem like a silly superstition, many stories have arisen of ships that have failed to follow this tradition.

The most famous of them belongs to the Titanic.

According to the whichever version of the legend you believe in, the bottle of champagne either failed to break on the ship or the tradition was not performed at all.

In light of this, our navy sailors might be thankful for Mrs. Ng’s bottle-breaking ways.

Top photo Mindef video