Newstead Technologies closing down sale from now till Feb. 17, 2019 offers 30% off storewide

Can spend all your angpao money here.

Olivia Lin | February 16, 05:20 pm

Upsurge

If you’re looking for new electronic products but don’t want to pay premium for them, you’re in luck.

Newstead Technologies is holding closing down sales at two of its outlets — NEX Serangoon and Jurong Point Shopping Centre.

Items on sale

We’re talking about 50 per cent off things like iFrogz headphones, earphones, and Brother printer ink.

Here are some photos from Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale:

Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale

If you don’t mind going for discounts that aren’t as good as the ones above, here are some of the other deals (still pretty good though):

Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale

From the looks of it, only cash is accepted at the sale.

Happy shopping.

Address:

Newstead @ NEX Serangoon #04-55/ 56
23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083

DigitalStyle @ Jurong point Shopping Centre B1-92/93
63 Jurong West Central 3, Singapore 648886

Top image collage via Singapore Atrium Sale.

