Monitor lizard dies after getting entangled in front wheel of bicycle along Serangoon PCN

Road kills do not necessarily have to involve a motor vehicle.

Monitor lizard entangled in the bicycle

On Feb. 16, a female cyclist was travelling along the Serangoon Park Connector Network (PCN) when she got into a bizarre accident with a monitor lizard.

The monitor lizard had allegedly scurried across the PCN pavement and got entangled in the spokes of the bicycle’s front wheel.

The monitor lizard’s body ended up contorted:

*Graphic warning*

We warned you.

RIP. 🙁

Casualties

The monitor lizard apparently died instantly as a result of the impact.

The cyclist was also injured from falling off the bicycle that flipped over when the monitor lizard got entangled.

Fortunately, the cyclist was wearing a helmet and there were other passers-by around to attend to her.

Monitor lizards are common reptiles which are highly adaptable, so they are often seen in urban green spots such as the PCN. They can swim.

However, monitor lizards are naturally shy and will stay away from people, which makes this mishap rather unfathomable.

Although a monitor lizard scurrying across the path might leave little reaction time, being more attentive to the surroundings might help to avoid such accidents in the future.

Other cyclists also shared their close encounters with monitor lizards in the comment section.

Quite epic indeed. Hope the cyclist gets better soon.

Top photo from Singaporeroadsaccident.com Facebook