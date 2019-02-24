fbpx

Back
﻿

Monitor lizard dies after getting entangled in front wheel of bicycle along Serangoon PCN

The cyclist was hurt too.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 17, 04:37 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Road kills do not necessarily have to involve a motor vehicle.

Monitor lizard entangled in the bicycle

On Feb. 16, a female cyclist was travelling along the Serangoon Park Connector Network (PCN) when she got into a bizarre accident with a monitor lizard.

The monitor lizard had allegedly scurried across the PCN pavement and got entangled in the spokes of the bicycle’s front wheel.

The monitor lizard’s body ended up contorted:

*Graphic warning*

We warned you.

Photo from Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.
Photo from Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

RIP. 🙁

Casualties

The monitor lizard apparently died instantly as a result of the impact.

The cyclist was also injured from falling off the bicycle that flipped over when the monitor lizard got entangled.

Fortunately, the cyclist was wearing a helmet and there were other passers-by around to attend to her.

Photo from SingaporeRoadsAccident.com Facebook page.

Monitor lizards are common reptiles which are highly adaptable, so they are often seen in urban green spots such as the PCN. They can swim.

However, monitor lizards are naturally shy and will stay away from people, which makes this mishap rather unfathomable.

Screenshot from Road.sg Facebook post.

Although a monitor lizard scurrying across the path might leave little reaction time, being more attentive to the surroundings might help to avoid such accidents in the future.

Other cyclists also shared their close encounters with monitor lizards in the comment section.

Screenshot from Road.sg Facebook post.
Screenshot from Road.sg Facebook post.

Quite epic indeed. Hope the cyclist gets better soon.

Screenshot from Road.sg Facebook post.

Top photo from Singaporeroadsaccident.com Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MOH: Around 7,700 S'poreans received wrong CHAS subsidies due to software error

No proactive action needed by affected people at this point.

February 16, 08:53 pm

How you can use miles to reach your next holiday at fraction of the price

Combining two very Singaporean wants: travel and deals.

February 16, 07:53 pm

S'pore wedding photography company loses photos of actual day celebration & videos from pre-wedding shoot

Toasted.

February 16, 07:01 pm

S'pore stock market is shrinking but here's why you shouldn't panic. Or should you?

The fundamentals of our economy are still strong.

February 16, 06:26 pm

Ex-Keppel Shipyard officer took S$740,000 in bribes to reveal lowest bids is how corruption happens in S'pore

His modus operandi lasted 14 years.

February 16, 06:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close