fbpx

Back
﻿

McDonald’s chocolate pie back in S’pore from Feb. 22, 2019

Faster buy before it's sold out again.

Fasiha Nazren | February 20, 12:50 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

In March 2018, McDonald’s released its limited edition chocolate pie.

It was so well-received that it sold out, islandwide, about a week later.

To add to further disappointment, McDonald’s said then that it “won’t be coming back anytime soon”.

McDonald’s chocolate pie sold out islandwide in S’pore, “won’t be coming back anytime soon”

Until today, that is.

Chocolate pie coming back on Feb. 22

On Feb. 20, McDonald’s Singapore announced in a six-second Facebook video that it will be bringing back the well-loved dessert pie on Feb. 22.

Let’s hope it won’t be gone too soon, this time around.

Related articles:

McDonald’s in S’pore selling chocolate pie, Fish & Fries from March 1, 2018

McDonald’s chocolate pie sold out islandwide in S’pore, “won’t be coming back anytime soon”

Top image from McDonald’s Singapore Facebook page

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🍊⏩🚢
Finally escape from your CNY fatigue with these heavily discounted cruise fares.

😱💻😌
Get insurance against keyboard warriors now wow.

✈️🏝️
Here’s a handy guide to maximising your miles. Don’t say we neh teach.

🤕🚗💰
Very sick but cannot miss work? This gets you covered $$$.

🎉
Event of the year (especially if you have a ‘SAM’ in your name).

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Coke releases Orange Vanilla flavour in US on Feb. 25, 2019, first new flavour in 10 years

It's supposed to remind you of summertime.

February 20, 02:34 pm

Razer confirms employee lay-offs, but will continue to invest in mobile gaming space

Will there be a Razer Phone 3?

February 20, 02:27 pm

Kok Kee Wanton Mee previously in Jalan Besar re-opening in March 2019 in Jalan Besar

Super noms.

February 20, 01:59 pm

Pastel-coloured unicorn Samsung phones only available exclusively in China for S$563

Aesthetic.

February 20, 01:14 pm

Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple devotees strike 4D after lion dance troupe gives out winning number

Windfall.

February 20, 01:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close