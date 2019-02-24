McDonald’s chocolate pie back in S’pore from Feb. 22, 2019

In March 2018, McDonald’s released its limited edition chocolate pie.

Advertisement

It was so well-received that it sold out, islandwide, about a week later.

To add to further disappointment, McDonald’s said then that it “won’t be coming back anytime soon”.

Until today, that is.

Advertisement

Chocolate pie coming back on Feb. 22

On Feb. 20, McDonald’s Singapore announced in a six-second Facebook video that it will be bringing back the well-loved dessert pie on Feb. 22.

Let’s hope it won’t be gone too soon, this time around.

Related articles:

Top image from McDonald’s Singapore Facebook page

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🍊⏩🚢

Finally escape from your CNY fatigue with these heavily discounted cruise fares.

😱💻😌

Get insurance against keyboard warriors now wow.

✈️🏝️

Here’s a handy guide to maximising your miles. Don’t say we neh teach.

🤕🚗💰

Very sick but cannot miss work? This gets you covered $$$.

🎉

Event of the year (especially if you have a ‘SAM’ in your name).