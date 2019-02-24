fbpx

Back
﻿

Manchester United coming to S’pore for International Champions Cup in late July

Their last visit was almost 20 years ago.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 13, 05:46 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Fans of the Red Devils in Singapore get ready.

Man Utd coming to S’pore

English Premier League (EPL) side Manchester United (Man Utd) is coming to Singapore this year for the International Champions Cup (ICC) as part of their pre-season tour.

Anonymous sources confirmed this piece of news with The New Paper (TNP) on Feb. 13.

In fact, rumours of them playing against Inter Milan on Jul. 20, 2019 have been circulating around on Facebook.

2019’s ICC confirmed details:

Jul.20, Man Utd vs Inter, Singapore Sports Hub 🎉🎉🎉

The spokespeople from United and Inter neither confirm nor deny the rumours.

The Red Devils last visited Singapore in 2001 for a friendly match with a Singapore selection at the old National Stadium.

Other prominent football clubs expected

Sources also shared with TNP that there will be at least two other prominent football clubs joining ICC this year.

One of which is likely to announce their trip to Asia sometime next week.

It has been rumoured that Tottenham Hotspur will be playing either Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus or Chelsea on July 21.

More details on the participating clubs for ICC 2019 will be announced at the end of next month, tentatively on Mar. 27.

A former star from each club is supposedly coming down to Singapore for this announcement.

Top photo collage from Manchester United Supporters Club Singapore Facebook and Manchester United Facebook

Previously…

Arsenal arrives in S’pore for International Champions Cup

International Champions Cup S’pore: Inter’s Kondogbia scores 35-metre own goal

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

American HIV leaker claims he was gang raped in prison, S'pore police calls him 'pathological liar'

He further alleged that the gang-rape was also how he contracted HIV.

February 13, 09:05 pm

Singapore Art Museum buildings to undergo renovation soon, but not before an epic party

Party at SAM on Feb. 16 to 17, 2019.

February 13, 08:03 pm

Tampines Ave 7 accident video shows prime mover making discretionary right turn into Go-Ahead bus' way

Right turns are dangerous.

February 13, 06:13 pm

Top 5 affordable eateries in S'pore to eat at alone on Valentine's Day 2019

These are semi-serious recommendations.

February 13, 06:00 pm

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong's statement on HIV Registry leak met with negative online reactions

Gan may want to stay off the internet for a while.

February 13, 05:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close