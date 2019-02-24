Cyclist rides 161km around S’pore’s perimeter in 13 hours using foldable bike

One man in Singapore has cycled 161km around the island within slightly over half a day, according to a Reddit thread.

Advertisement

Cycled around Singapore, literally

u/Spaiduhz shared a screenshot of an app showing that he travelled 161km in slightly over 13 hours.

As far as possible, it appears that he tried to cycle around the perimeter of Singapore, passing through Changi Village and Tuas South.

He completed the feat on Feb. 5, 2019.

He stated that he spent a total of nine hours on the bike.

An additional four hours went to meal breaks, recovery time, and tending to a flat tire.

During his journey, he carried two 800ml bottles of water with one sachet of electrolytes each. He also filled up the bottles as needed at public parks.

In addition to two meals, he also took one soy bar every hour for an energy boost.

Advertisement

Redditors impressed

Redditors, however, were most impressed by the fact that he did it entirely on a foldable bike.

And if you’re curious, this is the bike he used — a Fnhon KAD 201:

Advertisement

Completed the imperial century

u/Spaiduhz said that his attempt was inspired by another Redditor, u/toomanynukes, who attempted to complete the imperial century (100 miles, or 161km) in Singapore.

u/toomanynukes’ attempt fell short as he only managed to clock 149.05km.

Basing his route off this previous attempt, u/Spaiduhz modified his route slightly to add some distance.

Even though he was “exhausted”, he said that it “feels good” to complete the imperial century.

You can check out the full thread here.

Advertisement

Top photo via Redditor u/Spaiduhz

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🍊⏩🚢

Finally escape from your CNY fatigue with these heavily discounted cruise fares.

😱💻😌

Get insurance against keyboard warriors now wow.

✈️🏝️

Here’s a handy guide to maximising your miles. Don’t say we neh teach.

🤕🚗💰

Very sick but cannot miss work? This gets you covered $$$.

🎉

Event of the year (especially if you have a ‘SAM’ in your name).