Cyclist rides 161km around S’pore’s perimeter in 13 hours using foldable bike

Intense.

Tanya Ong | February 20, 10:11 pm

One man in Singapore has cycled 161km around the island within slightly over half a day, according to a Reddit thread.

Cycled around Singapore, literally

u/Spaiduhz shared a screenshot of an app showing that he travelled 161km in slightly over 13 hours.

As far as possible, it appears that he tried to cycle around the perimeter of Singapore, passing through Changi Village and Tuas South.

He completed the feat on Feb. 5, 2019.

Photo via r/Spaiduhz

He stated that he spent a total of nine hours on the bike.

An additional four hours went to meal breaks, recovery time, and tending to a flat tire.

During his journey, he carried two 800ml bottles of water with one sachet of electrolytes each. He also filled up the bottles as needed at public parks.

In addition to two meals, he also took one soy bar every hour for an energy boost.

Redditors impressed

Redditors, however, were most impressed by the fact that he did it entirely on a foldable bike.

And if you’re curious, this is the bike he used — a Fnhon KAD 201:

Photo via Imgur

Completed the imperial century

u/Spaiduhz said that his attempt was inspired by another Redditor, u/toomanynukes, who attempted to complete the imperial century (100 miles, or 161km) in Singapore.

u/toomanynukes’ attempt fell short as he only managed to clock 149.05km.

Basing his route off this previous attempt, u/Spaiduhz modified his route slightly to add some distance.

Even though he was “exhausted”, he said that it “feels good” to complete the imperial century.

You can check out the full thread here.

Top photo via Redditor u/Spaiduhz

 

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

