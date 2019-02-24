Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple devotees strike 4D after lion dance troupe gives out winning number

A number of Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple devotees struck 4D second prize after a lion dance troupe at the temple gave out the number “8285” for the Lunar New Year celebrations, Shinmin Daily News (SMDN) reported on Feb. 18, 2019.

Advertisement

The number “5828” — the original set of numbers in reverse — won second prize on Feb. 17:

SMDN estimates the total amount won to be around S$1 million.

Advertisement

Happened to see the lion dance

One of the winners, 48-year-old Mr Hu, told the Chinese daily that he had visited the temple on Feb. 17, around 2pm with his family.

The owner of a car dealership claimed he coincidentally saw the lion dance taking place, and ended up with a windfall.

“After the lion finished its performance, it used the mandarin oranges to present the number ‘8285’. I didn’t know which direction to interpret it from, so I spent S$3 each on ‘8285’ and ‘5828’, hoping to win a prize.”

Hu was overjoyed when he won.

He also said:

“Besides the two numbers, I also spent another S$3 on iBet for the same number, which made my total winnings

S$4,333. After I collect my prize, I will return to the temple and use some of it to thank the deity.”

Advertisement

Yearly affair

One of the temple’s organisers, 60-year-old Chen Yaming, said that the celebrations and lion dance on Feb. 17 are a yearly affair, and that followers are free to interpret the four digits whichever way they want.

He added that there are lion dances on almost every day of the Chinese New Year.

Since the performances attract plenty of the temple’s followers to visit, Chen believes that a good number of people won the prize.

According to estimates, about 200 of the temple’s followers managed to get lucky, and their combined winnings may even be as high as S$1 million.

On the morning of Feb. 18, Chen also said he saw at least two people thanking the deity for their winnings.

Advertisement

Around 20,000 people visited in one day

For the entire day of Feb. 17, around 20,000 people visited the temple, SMDN wrote.

Out of this 20,000, Chen revealed that about 2,400 people came for the afternoon activities alone.

Temple-goers included people from community clubs all over the island, who were ferried to the temple on specific Chinese New Year days:

“This year, on the 5th, 6th, 12th, and 13th day of the Lunar New Year, about 108 buses chartered by community clubs ferried pilgrims to worship at Loyang Tua Pek Kong.”

Advertisement

Top image via Loyang Tua Pek Kong/Facebook and Singapore Pools

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🍊⏩🚢

Finally escape from your CNY fatigue with these heavily discounted cruise fares.

😱💻😌

Get insurance against keyboard warriors now wow.

✈️🏝️

Here’s a handy guide to maximising your miles. Don’t say we neh teach.

🤕🚗💰

Very sick but cannot miss work? This gets you covered $$$.

🎉

Event of the year (especially if you have a ‘SAM’ in your name).