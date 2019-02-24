fbpx

Kok Kee Wanton Mee previously in Jalan Besar re-opening in March 2019 in Jalan Besar

Super noms.

Belmont Lay | February 20, 01:59 pm

The legendary lard-based magic sauce Kok Kee Wanton Mee (国记云吞面) has announced that it would make its return this March 2019.

Salivate, mortals:

Remain in Jalan Besar

The stall will re-open at 30 Foch Road, which is right beside Lavender Food Square where the stall previously operated out of.

The hawker centre has since been torn down and has made way to a mixed use office-residential building.

Kok Kee Wanton Mee then moved next door to Hoa Nam Building, but business faltered as there was no longer other hawker stalls around and that coffee shop/ eatery has since closed down too.

Good old days

Foodies will remember the Kok Kee stall’s snaking long queues, lady boss and the fiesty elderly cooks who look like they don’t want to be there, as well as the wads of dollar bills strewn in the glass cabinet as they rake in quite a fair bit of cash every time they open for business till past midnight in the hawker centre.

Each plate of wanton mee was priced at S$5 previously.

The elderly cooks are said to have gone into retirement the last few years.

Another Kok Kee Wanton Mee stall at 505 Jurong West Street 52 is said to be operated by the niece of the owners.

All photos via HardwareZone

 

