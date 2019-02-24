Cute Japanese mascots welcome Republic of S’pore Navy for goodwill exercise

You might think that a military force would prefer mascots who look tough and formidable.

But not Japan.

On Feb. 14, the official Twitter account of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) tweeted some photos taken from a goodwill event jointly conducted with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Goodwill exercise

The event was held at the city of Sasebo in Nagasaki prefecture.

The crew of two ships, JS Suzutsuki and the RSS Endeavour, took part in the exercise.

But look who else showed up.

No, Japan hasn’t begun recruiting trainees from the world of anime.

The cute characters posing with the naval officers are the official JMSDF mascots for the Sasebo.

Mascots everywhere

The pink blob in the cute sailor’s outfit is Namakoro, an anthropomorphic sea cucumber.

Namakoro, a pink sea cucumber in a sailor suit, is the new mascot for Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force in the Sasebo region. pic.twitter.com/ItRZ2maO5b — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) October 25, 2018

He was picked as a mascot because sea cucumbers don’t run, don’t hide, and have thick skin which is good for “protection from enemies.”

Can’t fault that logic.

He is joined by his comrades Kanoko “Yuriko” Yuri, the green-haired girl, and Tobiuo, a guy with a whale-shaped hat (with its own hat).

According to the Nagasaki Shimbun, the trio promote the “safety of the seas”.

JMSDF did not confirm if the mascots joined in the cultural exchange, sports activities and goodwill exercise together with the human sailors, but we hope that they did.

You can see the tweet below:

4 – 8 FEB, #JMSDF held goodwill event and goodwill exercise for Republic of Singapore Navy (#RSN) Ship call port, Sasebo. JS SUZUTSUKI joined culture exchange and sports exchange, and conducted goodwill exercise with RSS Endeavour (LPD210) and promoted mutual understanding.🇸🇬🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/moM8ebEPZB — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (@jmsdf_pao_eng) February 14, 2019

Top image adapted from JMSDF’s Twitter account.

