Entrepreneurial people selling ‘Is it because I’m Chinese?’ catchphrase on t-shirts for S$18
Late-stage capitalism.
Singapore has hit late-stage capitalism.
Actually for quite a while now.
A classic symptom of this era is basically hustlers trying to eventually wring economic value out of a free good.
In other words, free memes that existed as digital ones and noughts are getting commercialised and converted into physical products all in the hopes of turning a quick buck.
This is literally taking the hustle from the streets to the internet and back to the streets again.
On-demand production has facilitated this business model of holding zero inventory — another symptom of late-stage capitalism, which has been described as “the horrible things capitalism forces people to do to survive”.
Check out the other derivative designs:
They are being sold on Qoo10.
Previous t-shirt designs
Previously, the Oxley Road feud was capitalised on and turned into t-shirts for sale.
So have MRT breakdowns.
But the greatest hustler of all time: Taoabo has been the purveyor of fake goods as they even tried selling imitation Singapore Armed Forces utility t-shirts.
