You can buy a t-shirt that looks suspiciously like the SAF utility t-shirt on Taobao

Miss your old army days, but run out of eMart credits?

You can go shopping on Taobao instead, and get a t-shirt that looks almost like the one you wore back on Tekong.

Just don’t look too closely at the logo.

Same same

An eagle-eyed HardwareZone Forum user spotted this item listing on Taobao, the Chinese online shopping website.

It’s apparently named the “Summer men’s military-style round-neck cotton t-shirt”, available up to size 2XL.

According to the listing, the shirt costs ¥29, or $S6.03. It comes in four different colours too:

But different

The interesting thing is that the logo on the t-shirt is similar, but not quite the same as the SAF’s logo.

The pic is not very clear, but we’ve magnified it to compare with the actual SAF logo below:

The Taobao logo looks almost like a stylised frog or crab, as compared to our noble lion and tiger.

The SAF have previously commented on the sale of official SAF items by unauthorised retailers, saying that it is prohibited.

But what about the sale of items that only resemble their official SAF counterparts?

You might be able to get away with wearing this to your RT, but for official Army business, stick to the official t-shirts.

Top image adapted from Taobao.

