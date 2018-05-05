Back

You can buy a t-shirt that looks suspiciously like the SAF utility t-shirt on Taobao

You can find anything on Taobao, even SAF cosplay.

By Sulaiman Daud | 36 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

The Secret Garden exhibition

24 March 2018 - 01 April 2018, 12:00-18:00

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Miss your old army days, but run out of eMart credits?

You can go shopping on Taobao instead, and get a t-shirt that looks almost like the one you wore back on Tekong.

Just don’t look too closely at the logo.

Same same

An eagle-eyed HardwareZone Forum user spotted this item listing on Taobao, the Chinese online shopping website.

Screen shot from Taobao.

It’s apparently named the “Summer men’s military-style round-neck cotton t-shirt”, available up to size 2XL.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Teachers in S’pore to pay up to S$960 a year for parking in schools from Aug. 1, 2018

This is following a review in parking charges.

Uber app in S’pore to operate for 2 more weeks as Grab confirms buying rival

Grab + Uber = Grabber

According to the listing, the shirt costs ¥29, or $S6.03. It comes in four different colours too:

Pic from Taobao.

But different

The interesting thing is that the logo on the t-shirt is similar, but not quite the same as the SAF’s logo.

The pic is not very clear, but we’ve magnified it to compare with the actual SAF logo below:

Screen shot from Taobao.
Screen shot from DG Soldier Talk.

The Taobao logo looks almost like a stylised frog or crab, as compared to our noble lion and tiger.

The SAF have previously commented on the sale of official SAF items by unauthorised retailers, saying that it is prohibited.

But what about the sale of items that only resemble their official SAF counterparts?

You might be able to get away with wearing this to your RT, but for official Army business, stick to the official t-shirts.

Related story:

Goodbye Army Market, SAF-issued gear and uniforms are now available on Taobao

Top image adapted from Taobao.

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Are you a media freelancer? Were you promised better “exposure” instead of cash payment for your work?

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve. In his spare time he writes about film, pop-culture and international politics, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Teachers in S'pore to pay up to S$960 a year for parking in schools from Aug. 1, 2018

This is following a review in parking charges.

22 mins

Uber app in S'pore to operate for 2 more weeks as Grab confirms buying rival

Grab + Uber = Grabber

4 hours

56-year-old Dutch engineer was first European executed in S'pore in 1994

He was hanged in September 1994

13 hours

Dettol: 'Nothing beats the refreshing scent of a freshly-cleaned child'. S'poreans: Hmmm.

Made us pause.

19 hours

S'porean guy loses beloved pet parrot, offers finder a new parrot or S$2,000

He had the bird since it was a baby.

21 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close