M’sian motorist tried to smuggle cigarettes inside bread loaf into S’pore, gave ICA a chance to use bread pun

So creative.

Joshua Lee | February 20, 05:34 pm

Another day another contraband smuggling attempt.

On Feb. 16, 201o, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) discovered a Malaysian motorist trying to smuggle seven packs of contraband cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA officers discovered five packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in a hollowed-out loaf of bread. The motorist had another pack hidden in the padding of his helmet and another in his pocket.

Definitely not bread. Image via ICA.
The cigarette pack in the motorist’s helmet. Image via ICA.

The ICA is no stranger to the creative attempts motorists undertake to smuggle contraband cigarettes. In the past, ICA officers found cigarette packs in the floorboard and fuel-tank of cars, car doors, empty drink packs, and even spare tyres.

According to ICA, the man was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

