fbpx

Back
﻿

NUS study: HDB resale prices depreciate less than private freehold properties after 30 years

The HDB flat might be a pretty good investment after all.

Sulaiman Daud | February 14, 12:03 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

There comes a point in time after the steamboat dinner, after everyone is sick of mahjong and ban luck, and there’s nothing good on TV, that the conversation turns to Singaporean issues.

Political gossip and careers are popular, but housing will always rear its head.

NUS study conducted on resale prices

Representing one of the biggest investments a Singaporean can make, property naturally attracts many different opinions, each making less sense than the last.

But a new study published by the National University of Singapore (NUS) and shared on Feb. 13 may shed some more light.

According to Channel NewsAsia, the study looked at the depreciation rates of resale houses.

Historical resale transaction prices were used in their calculations.

These were further divided into three categories:

  • HDB flats
  • Private freehold properties
  • Private leasehold properties

It examined at a period of 20 years, from 1997 to 2017.

And what they found was surprising.

Rate of depreciation

All houses naturally depreciated as they aged, at similar rates for all three types.

HDB flats depreciated 1 percent faster.

At around the 10 year mark, things change.

Private freehold properties depreciated less than HDB and leasehold, which depreciated at similar rates. Still expected.

But at the 20-year mark, HDB flats actually depreciated less than even private freehold and leasehold properties.

HDB flats depreciated at a rate of 3 percent, compared to the other two at 10 percent each.

And at the 30 year mark and above, HDB prices declined at a slower rate than private properties.

Reasons why

So what could be the reason?

According to the study’s co-author, Professor Sumit Agarwal, one reason could be the subsidy grants of up to S$50,000 that first-time buyers of resale HDB flats get to enjoy.

This makes it easier for people to buy these flats at the asking price, or close to it.

Another co-author, Associate Professor Sing Tien Foo, cited lack of maintenance work done on private properties aged 30 years and older.

In contrast, HDB flats may benefit from the government’s Home Improvement Programme, which helps to mitigate the effects of ageing.

So is private always better? This study gives some food for thought.

And as more time passes, more historical data would be available and longer term comparisons can then be made.

Related story:

Minister Lawrence Wong: Other ways of unlocking HDB flat value besides selling it

Is VERS the best thing since sliced bread?

Why do HDB flats get upgraded if they are going to be zero value after 99 years?

Top image from HDB’s Facebook page

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong calls convicted conman Mikhy Farrera Brochez a 'pathological liar'

The doctor who treated Brochez in prison also criticised the American for his allegations.

February 13, 11:44 pm

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson in S'pore, hanging out at Joo Chiat & Ion Orchard

Hope they have a marvellous time here.

February 13, 11:31 pm

American HIV leaker claims he was gang raped in prison, S'pore police calls him 'pathological liar'

He further alleged that the gang-rape was also how he contracted HIV.

February 13, 09:05 pm

Singapore Art Museum buildings to undergo renovation soon, but not before an epic party

Party at SAM on Feb. 16 to 17, 2019.

February 13, 08:03 pm

Ben & Jerry's S'pore offering 1-for-1 scoops on Feb. 14, 2019

Sweet stuff for you and your bae.

February 13, 06:20 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close