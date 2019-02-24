S’porean sells cute cat-designed items online to raise funds for abandoned cats at Changi Village

Many animal-loving Singaporeans have found like-minded peers to take care of cats living in the neighbourhoods.

Four Paws is one of such community groups, which cares for the community cats at Changi Village.

Four Paws at Changi Village

Volunteers of Four Paws at Changi Village take care of the rescued or abandoned cats in the seaside estate in the east.

The group helps to advocate responsible feeding and ensure that the cats in Changi Village are healthy and sterilised with the donations provided by other kind-hearted Singaporeans.

Here are some examples of the efforts they put in to take care of the Changi Village cats:

As you can tell, taking care of these cats can be costly and the team has been appealing for donations whenever their fund runs dry.

Adorable kitty designed items to raise fund

Recently, a friend of Four Paws at Changi Village, Linda Lim, designed some exclusive cat designs in support of the Changi Village cats.

All proceeds from the sale of these cat-designed items will go to Four Paws at Changi Village to fund the cats’ medical bills, boarding fees and sterilisation expenses.

If you are looking for accessories or household items or unique gifts, you might want to take a look at these.

There are five designs which you can choose to print on various items such as iPhone casing, t-shirt, laptop bag, travel mug, wall clock and floor mat.

In fact, there are over 30 products available.

Here are some close-up shots and details of some items available.

Pouch

The pouch is about 16cm wide and 12cm long with a canvas-like exterior and a poly-cotton black interior lining.

It costs S$16.99.

Wall Clock

Besides the cat print, the wall clock also comes in three frame colours — natural wood, white and black.

You can also choose to have either a white or black hand to match the design and frame colour.

It has a diameter of about 25cm and has a depth of about 4cm.

It costs S$31.99.

T-shirt

There are eight t-shirt colours to choose and it comes in both men’s and women’s cutting.

The t-shirt is made of 100 percent fine jersey cotton and each shirt costs S$25.99.

Bath mat

The bath mat has a microfiber surface with memory foam cushioning and a skid-proof backing.

It comes in two sizes of about 43cm x 60cm and 53cm x 86cm which cost S$28.99 and S$34.99 respectively.

Travel Mug

The travel mug is double-wall, made from lightweight stainless steel and has a vacuum sealed lid.

It can hold about 590ml of liquid, which you can fit a regular size cup of bubble tea.

This mug costs S$29.

Laptop stickers

The vinyl sticker cut-outs come in four sizes, starting from 5cm x 5cm which costs S$2.99.

The largest size available is about 15cm x 15cm which costs S$9.99.

You can choose to have a transparent or white background.

There is a 30 percent discount for the first-time purchase on the website if you provide your email address.

You can find more information and the link to the store from the post:

Top photo collage from screenshots from society6 and Four Paws at Changi Village Facebook