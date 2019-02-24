Drag queen allegedly harassed at Swee Choon during supper, restaurant offers to throw out such customers

No matter where you stand on the debate of LGBTQ rights in society, or your opinion of our local drag community, we can surely agree that people don’t deserve to be harassed.

Unfortunately, local drag queen, entertainer and emcee Becca D’Bus had a nasty encounter while having supper at Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant in Jalan Besar.

Experience of alleged harassment

On Feb. 14, D’Bus shared a post on Facebook about the experience. It reads:

“This group of boys just thought it would be cute to police my gender by sending one representative to come over to me while I was eating, put his face in mine, and ask me to justify my choices of wearing nail polish and stained lips. They also thought it would be cute to yell the words “you gay ah?!” when I got up to pay at the cashier. Do you know these boys? Or their parents or guardians? Do let them know that they have been TERRIBLY raised. Surely everybody knows it is rude to interrupt a fat person when they eat.”

D’Bus also shared a photo of the group of guys that allegedly made the comments.

As of 2:00 pm, D’Bus’s post had gained over 700 shares and over 800 reactions.

Support from others

Commenters were largely supportive and expressed sympathy.

According to D’Bus, their taunts were not even worth a reply.

The focus was on the food instead.

But most heart-warmingly of all, Swee Choon’s official Facebook page also replied to D’Bus’s post.

They confirmed that they did not condone such behaviour, and said they would eject anyone who harassed others in the future.

That’s how you treat a customer.

