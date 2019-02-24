fbpx

Lone crocodile spotted basking at Orchid Country Club in Yishun on Valentine’s Day

All water and fishing activities suspended in Lower Seletar Reservoir for now.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 15, 01:34 am

What is scarier than a crocodile?

A buaya hanging out alone on Valentine’s Day. 😏

In a Facebook post on Feb. 14, Singapore’s National Water Agency, PUB, alerted members of the public that a crocodile was sighted in the Lower Seletar Reservoir in the morning.

While sstuarine crocodiles are native species, they are mostly spotted in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and the northwest area.

Estuarine crocodiles are critically endangered, according to the Red List of threatened animals of Singapore.

Lone crocodile chilling in Orchid Country Club

Lower Seletar Reservoir is located at the east of Yishun Town and Orchid Country Club is by the reservoir.

One Facebook user, Daniel Ang, shared in the comment section of the PUB post a photo of the supposed crocodile.

The lone crocodile was caught sun-basking near the Aranda Course, one of the golf courses at the country club that is near Hole 7.

Photo by Daniel Ang.

All water and fishing activities suspended

PUB officers are now working to locate this crocodile.

In the meanwhile, all water activities and fishing activities at Lower Seletar Reservoir have been suspended until further notice to ensure public safety.

Members of the public are also advised to avoid going near the edge of the reservoir and be mindful of this crocodile.

If you spot the crocodile, do stay calm and back away slowly.

You can also inform PUB at 96233261.

Do not try to approach, provoke and/ or feed the crocodile.

Top photo by Daniel Ang

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

