Channel 8’s latest reality dating show seeking contestants, here’s how you can apply

For all you lonely hearts out there, a new matchmaking show is making its way to Channel 8.

Channel 8’s latest effort in bringing single-pringles together comes in the form of a reality dating show called The Destined One, or 众里寻一 (Zong Li Xun Yi, finding one amongst the crowd).

Applications for participants are now open, as seen in this casting call in Channel 8’s Facebook video, which was published on Feb.17

Requirements

Here are the requirements if you want to try your luck:

“The Destined One” Casting Call Age: 21 and above Nationality: No limitations Details required: 2 solo close-up photographs (full or half-body shots)

Name

Age

Contact details

Occupation

Talents or special skills

All these are to be emailed to [email protected]

Previous dating shows

Dating reality shows has had quite a bit of history in the Singaporean media.

In the late ’80s, there was a show called 金童玉女一线牵 (fine young men and women linked together by the string of fate). It was popularly received and ran from 1987 to 1993.

More recent Chinese-language dating shows include Date A Star, which is a “ short-form reality programme where three fans are chosen to go on separate dates with up-and-coming artistes”.

On the English side of things, Eye for a Guy was the first such dating reality show on Channel 5, which spanned two seasons from 2004 to 2005. In 2006, a dating game show for Coke Light A Light Affair was broadcas.

In 2013, Clicknetwork.tv launched It’s a Date, the first ever online dating show locally.

In a time where dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble would render such shows redundant, the resurgence of dating shows is rather surprising,

But it’s quite probable that China’s overwhelmingly successful dating show If You Are The One rekindled public interest in such reality shows.

The success of the programme can be attributed to the show becoming a platform for young Chinese to share their candid (and occasionally politically incorrect) views on dating, and on broader societal issues.

Whether The Destined One can achieve the same effect and impact remains to be seen.

