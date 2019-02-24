Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson in S’pore, hanging out at Joo Chiat & Ion Orchard

The Captain Marvel Fan Event will be held in Singapore on Feb. 14, 2019 at Sands Expo And Convention Centre, level B2, Hall F.

The Fan Event will be attended by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva) and directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

And that means some of the stars are already out and about in Singapore having already landed here.

Brie Larson

She went to Joo Chiat to eat at Guan Hoe Soon.

And visited the Marina Bay area:

Samuel L. Jackson

He posted a video of him landing in Singapore, over “Somewhere in South China Sea”:

And he was spotted in Ion Orchard:

Samuel L. Jackson is currently shopping at ION!!!! — Elvis (@ElvisTheAwesome) February 13, 2019

BITCH SAMUEL L JACKSON just walked pass by me!🤩 SAMUEL L JACKSON as in NICK FURY at my workplace! He's super tall & he wore a yellow hat which covered part of his face that I almost couldn't recognise him!!! He was surrounded by an entourage.#CaptainMarvel #Singapore — 샤샤17n💨 (@shasha17n) February 13, 2019

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan, who is probably on the way here, also posted about her trip her on Instastories: