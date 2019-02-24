fbpx

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson in S’pore, hanging out at Joo Chiat & Ion Orchard

Hope they have a marvellous time here.

Belmont Lay | February 13, 11:31 pm

The Captain Marvel Fan Event will be held in Singapore on Feb. 14, 2019 at Sands Expo And Convention Centre, level B2, Hall F.

The Fan Event will be attended by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva) and directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

And that means some of the stars are already out and about in Singapore having already landed here.

Brie Larson

I’m in Singapore for the first time and loving it!!!

She went to Joo Chiat to eat at Guan Hoe Soon.

And visited the Marina Bay area:

Samuel L. Jackson

He posted a video of him landing in Singapore, over “Somewhere in South China Sea”:

And he was spotted in Ion Orchard:

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan, who is probably on the way here, also posted about her trip her on Instastories:

