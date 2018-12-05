fbpx

S’pore Police Force warn of fake letters asking members of public to report to police stations

Sulaiman Daud | December 5, 2018 @ 03:22 pm

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) warned the public on Dec. 5 of fake letters supposedly sent by a Police officer.

According to a media statement, members of the public made reports on letters that asked them to report to a Police station on a specific date.

The letters said they were needed in order to assist with an ongoing investigation.

They were signed off by a Police officer from a certain Police Division.

No such officer

However, it has been found that the name of the Police officer was false, and the letters were not issued by the Police.

Said the SPF:

“The reports of these fake letters have been classified as Intentional Harassment under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) and investigations are ongoing.”

The SPF also urged members of the public to check with the official Police Divisions by contacting them at www.police.gov.sg/content/contact-us for future such cases.

Be careful

There have been a number of scam cases and fake messages in Singapore recently, such as the SG Bonus Whatsapp message.

Such scams are a way of obtaining your personal information for their own illicit purposes.

Be alert and check with official sources before being taken in.

Top image adapted from SPF.

