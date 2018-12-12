There’s a place in S’pore you can throw axes for fun, S’poreans losing limbs in 3, 2, 1…
Not for angry people.
Following news that a woman in Singapore broke her nose trying to hit a baseball with a bat at SuperPark in Suntec City, it was revealed that axe-throwing is now a thing.
Axe Factor, an axe throwing range with over 10 lanes equipped with real axes, has opened at The Grandstand at Turf Club Road.
The “sport” supposedly originates from Canada, where people can be imagined walking around the great outdoors in the presence of bears, throwing axes at lumber and drinking beer out of cans.
Supposedly fun
The Singapore range is open to participants aged 15 and above.
Axe-throwing uses arm and upper body strength — and maybe some semblance of balance so you won’t fall over and impale yourself or throw the axe directly into your foot.
The target boards comprise of three circles: Black (5 points), red (3 points) and blue (1 point).
Beginners are advised to choose from three types of axes, but heavier ones are recommended.
Expert throwers can opt for the longest and heaviest axes.
Axe Factor also has VR games such as Haunted Mansion, Beat Saber, Walk The Plank, and Fruit Ninja.
Video here:
More details
Covered shoes are required and those aged 15 to 18 must get adult consent.
To play at Axe Factor, book online here or simply walk in.
Address: The Grandstand, 200 Turf Club Road #01-32A, S287994
Opening Hours:
Mon – Thurs: 12PM – 10PM
Fri: 12PM – 1AM
Sat: 10AM – 1AM
Sun: 10AM – 10PM
Ticket Prices:
Axe Throwing – $15: ½ hour, $28: 1 hour
VR Games – $25: 1 hour (3-6 players), $10: 1 hour (1 player)
