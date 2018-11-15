What To Eat food delivery company owner missing, allegedly owes food merchants thousands of dollars

The owner of What To Eat, a food delivery company in Singapore, has gone missing.

According to The New Paper, Benson Lo Kwang Meng, 40, vacated the company’s office two weeks ago.

A security guard there told the paper that many people had been coming to find Lo over the past weeks.

The What To Eat website and social media pages have been shut down. Lo has been uncontactable and did not respond to visits at his last known residential address.

Business owners that the paper spoke to said that Lo allegedly owes them thousand of dollars each.

According to one of the food merchants, What To Eat started delaying payments since two years ago.

Another merchant told TNP that What To Eat had not been paying them ever since they signed up with the food delivery company in March this year.

They were not the only ones who complained about What To Eat.

Google reviews of the company are overwhelmingly negative:

Food merchants who had worked with Lo flocked to post stories of their unfortunate experience with What To Eat.

According to the complaints, Lo owed the merchants about half to 12 months’ worth of payments.

Some of these merchants added that they were not able to get their money back via the small claims tribunal.

Aside from owing food merchants money, What To Eat also appears to have failed in performing its job — delivering food.

Its Google reviews page has had many customers posting unhappy feedback about their long delivery times (in some cases, up to hours) and failure to refund money owed:

Police, CASE reports lodged

According to TNP, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said that they had received a complaint about What To Eat.

The police also confirmed that a report has been lodged against the company.

