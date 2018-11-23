fbpx

27-year-old man in S’pore car caught smuggling 1 kg of cannabis in cereal box

May face death penalty.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 23, 2018 @ 01:42 pm

An attempt to smuggle weed into Singapore has been thwarted by border guards.

The Immigration Checkpoints Authority (ICA) shared in a Facebook post that a 27-year-old male, in a Singapore-registered car, was halted at the Woodlands checkpoint by an officer on Nov. 20 for further checks.

A bundled package was found in a cereal box and was later identified to be 1kg of cannabis, also known as marijuana, by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

The man has been arrested and investigations by CNB are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drug Act, illegal traffickers, importers and exporters of more than 500g of Cannabis may face the death penalty.

“See-real” or not?

A vigilant checkpoint officer directed an arriving Singapore-registered car, driven by a 27-year-old male Singaporean for further checks at Woodlands checkpoint on 20 Nov. During the course of checks, ICA officers uncovered a bundled package concealed in a cereal box. The suspicious package was referred to CNB officers who later found the package to contain about 1kg of cannabis. Investigations by CNB are ongoing.

Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands.

In an advisory on Oct. 26, CNB also announced that any citizen or permanent resident found to have used controlled drugs overseas will be treated as if he or she had abused drugs in Singapore.

Any possession or consumption of cannabis will be subject to up to ten years of imprisonment and/ or SG$20,000 fine.

S’poreans who take drugs overseas will be treated as drug abuser if caught upon return to S’pore

 

