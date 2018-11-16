Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s youngest son, 12, is an uncle to 1 niece & 1 nephew

On Nov. 16, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shared a Facebook post expressing his gratitude to teachers.

Tribute to teachers

In his Facebook post, Vivian, 57, wrote that his youngest son, who is 12, has graduated from primary school.

He expressed gratitude to the teachers who “give so much of themselves to our children every single day”.

He also hoped that children would be able to “fulfill all their dreams and destinies”, and concluded with a poem by Kahlil Gibran, a Lebanese-American poet.

This is Vivian’s Facebook post:

Posts about family members

Vivian has one daughter, three sons and two grandchildren.

He has been married for 31 years.

This means his youngest son who just graduated primary school was already an uncle at nine years old.

And this is not the first time that he has written a Facebook post about his extended family members.

In 2015, the proud grandfather shared a photo of his newborn grandson, saying:

“You only truly understand how much your parents love you when you hold your own child for the first time. Today my daughter and her husband will discover this fact of life.”

And in January last year, he shared another photo announcing the birth of his granddaughter:

Cute.

Top photo via Vivian Balakrishnan’s Facebook

