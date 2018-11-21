fbpx

Back
﻿

12-year-old boy in Thailand buys property for parents with money earned from cross-dressing

He managed to turn his hobby into a money-making venture.

Kayla Wong | November 21, 2018 @ 05:12 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A 12-year-old boy in Thailand is so good at dressing up and putting on makeup that he has blown up on Thai social media, with 297k followers on Instagram and 450k followers on Facebook.

He even turned his hobby to a profitable venture, making enough money to buy a house for his family, according to SETN.

The boy, known as Nes, is famous in the Thai cyberspace for his makeup and dressing skills that can even rival professionals.

Here are some photos of him after a makeover:

He is known for his elaborate costumes, too.

Not just a regular kid

His skills have brought him opportunities, such as attending red carpet events and rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

He appears to lead the influencer life, endorsing various cosmetics and beauty products:

He even gets to strut his stuff overseas. He is pictured in China here:

Parents are his greatest supporters

According to SETN, Nes first attracted media attention when he revealed that he bought a house all by himself.

Like many kids, he grew up watching his mum put on makeup and started playing with it too.

Instead of stopping him, his parents encouraged his hobby, and even discussed the topic of makeup with him.

Although some of his schoolmates made fun of him for cross-dressing, he shrugs it off and continues to do what makes him happy.

View this post on Instagram

☺️

A post shared by เนสตี้ สไปร์ทซี่ (@nes_tyyy) on

Top image via nes/IG

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆
Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧
Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃
Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

2 people just won the S$13.6 million Toto Hong Bao prize, both tickets were bought in Yishun

Congrats.

Man caught smuggling 3 puppies under layers of blankets in his car, 1 puppy died

Poor puppy.

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2 people just won the S$13.6 million Toto Hong Bao prize, both tickets were bought in Yishun

Congrats.

February 22, 11:16 pm

Man caught smuggling 3 puppies under layers of blankets in his car, 1 puppy died

Poor puppy.

February 22, 08:36 pm

Man uploads video of himself turning into the wrong lane, asks S'pore netizens if he's in the wrong

He also got into an argument with a motorcyclist.

February 22, 08:21 pm

Mahathir should be PM for 5 years if he's healthy, says vice-president of Mahathir's party

He made that statement in a personal capacity.

February 22, 07:55 pm

S’pore PR, 47, poses as Romeo to get Tinder matches to give him S$500,000 in last 7 years

Swiper.

February 22, 07:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close