12-year-old boy in Thailand buys property for parents with money earned from cross-dressing
He managed to turn his hobby into a money-making venture.
A 12-year-old boy in Thailand is so good at dressing up and putting on makeup that he has blown up on Thai social media, with 297k followers on Instagram and 450k followers on Facebook.
He even turned his hobby to a profitable venture, making enough money to buy a house for his family, according to SETN.
The boy, known as Nes, is famous in the Thai cyberspace for his makeup and dressing skills that can even rival professionals.
Here are some photos of him after a makeover:
He is known for his elaborate costumes, too.
Not just a regular kid
His skills have brought him opportunities, such as attending red carpet events and rubbing shoulders with celebrities.
He appears to lead the influencer life, endorsing various cosmetics and beauty products:
Glam Glow Glam 🦄🌈⭐️ . My today’s UNICORN makeup look by using @mariedalgar_colorstudio HOLO collection!!! ⚡️ . . I really love the FABULOUS packaging and the HOLOGRAPHIC colors look! . . Are you ready for HOLO ? 🦄💕💖 . . #ITSHOLO ✨ #MARIEDALGAR_COLORSTUDIO @mariedalgar_colorstudio @mariedalgar_colorstudio @mariedalgar_colorstudio
He even gets to strut his stuff overseas. He is pictured in China here:
Parents are his greatest supporters
According to SETN, Nes first attracted media attention when he revealed that he bought a house all by himself.
Like many kids, he grew up watching his mum put on makeup and started playing with it too.
Instead of stopping him, his parents encouraged his hobby, and even discussed the topic of makeup with him.
Although some of his schoolmates made fun of him for cross-dressing, he shrugs it off and continues to do what makes him happy.
Top image via nes/IG
