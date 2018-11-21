12-year-old boy in Thailand buys property for parents with money earned from cross-dressing

A 12-year-old boy in Thailand is so good at dressing up and putting on makeup that he has blown up on Thai social media, with 297k followers on Instagram and 450k followers on Facebook.

He even turned his hobby to a profitable venture, making enough money to buy a house for his family, according to SETN.

The boy, known as Nes, is famous in the Thai cyberspace for his makeup and dressing skills that can even rival professionals.

Here are some photos of him after a makeover:

He is known for his elaborate costumes, too.

Not just a regular kid

His skills have brought him opportunities, such as attending red carpet events and rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

He appears to lead the influencer life, endorsing various cosmetics and beauty products:

He even gets to strut his stuff overseas. He is pictured in China here:

Parents are his greatest supporters

According to SETN, Nes first attracted media attention when he revealed that he bought a house all by himself.

Like many kids, he grew up watching his mum put on makeup and started playing with it too.

Instead of stopping him, his parents encouraged his hobby, and even discussed the topic of makeup with him.

Although some of his schoolmates made fun of him for cross-dressing, he shrugs it off and continues to do what makes him happy.

Top image via nes/IG

