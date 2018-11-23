fbpx

Back
﻿

Teck Whye Primary School teacher hugs all her students as she hands them PSLE results slips

To teach is to touch lives.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 23, 2018 @ 02:13 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Nov. 22, 2018 is PSLE results day.

Many students and parents have shared their stories about and encouragement for the Primary 6 students who have hit their first academic milestone in life.

Here are some of these posts online:

Teacher comforts every student with a hug

In the midst of all the joy and relief, one parent, Haryati Mohamad Saleh, expressed her appreciation for an “exemplary” teacher from Teck Whye Primary School.

The parent shared a video she took and wrote a post about her son’s PSLE results day as a tribute to the teacher, Ms Azlinah.

The teacher first gave Haryati’s nervous son a tight hug and then congratulated him for his hard work.

Then, she handed over the results and went through the details with him. The boy listened attentively as he could barely contain his emotions.

After that, the teacher could be heard telling the boy, “Well done”. She hugged him and comforted him once more.

In fact, she did the same thing for all her form class students when they received their PSLE results from her.

The post said:

I took this video when the teacher handed my son his PSLE result. Just look at how the teacher gently hugged him and giving her congratulatory speech to him as well as words of encouragement to keep up the good work. She does this to every student. An exemplary teacher she is, 👍🏼 Mdm Azlinah.
Thank you teacher. ❤

On a happy note, Abdul Kadir & I deserve a pat on our back too. All our 3 children have completed their primary education.

Here’s the video if you cannot see.

A small gesture of love like that from Ms Azlinah meant much to students, whether they were overjoyed, nervous or scared.

Photo from Teck Whye Primary School
Photo from Teck Whye Primary School
Photo from Teck Whye Primary School

Praises for caring teacher

Parents are probably the greatest source of comfort, but teachers are significant figures to students too.

What Ms Azlinah did is very well appreciated and several comments on this post also complimented her.

Top photo collage from video by Haryati Mohamad Saleh

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆
Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧
Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃
Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Democratic Party seeks 300-500 volunteers in general election campaign launch

It begins.

February 23, 08:55 pm

Naked mole rat lookalike rescued along Barker Road turns out to be a baby squirrel

Sadly, a reunion for the baby with its mother was not to be.

February 23, 04:14 pm

I am a young, middle-income, HDB-dwelling S’porean, & I don’t mind paying more income taxes. Here’s why.

Perhaps it is less about competitiveness than it might be about our mindsets as a people, and a little bit of political will.

February 23, 03:07 pm

Fill a box to the brim with books for S$50 at AMK warehouse sale between March 8 - 16, 2019

It's back.

February 23, 01:46 pm

S'porean spent 200 hours making dazzling 102-second time-lapse video with 17,000 photos

So shiny.

February 23, 01:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close