Teck Whye Primary School teacher hugs all her students as she hands them PSLE results slips

Nov. 22, 2018 is PSLE results day.

Many students and parents have shared their stories about and encouragement for the Primary 6 students who have hit their first academic milestone in life.

Here are some of these posts online:

Teacher comforts every student with a hug

In the midst of all the joy and relief, one parent, Haryati Mohamad Saleh, expressed her appreciation for an “exemplary” teacher from Teck Whye Primary School.

The parent shared a video she took and wrote a post about her son’s PSLE results day as a tribute to the teacher, Ms Azlinah.

The teacher first gave Haryati’s nervous son a tight hug and then congratulated him for his hard work.

Then, she handed over the results and went through the details with him. The boy listened attentively as he could barely contain his emotions.

After that, the teacher could be heard telling the boy, “Well done”. She hugged him and comforted him once more.

In fact, she did the same thing for all her form class students when they received their PSLE results from her.

The post said:

I took this video when the teacher handed my son his PSLE result. Just look at how the teacher gently hugged him and giving her congratulatory speech to him as well as words of encouragement to keep up the good work. She does this to every student. An exemplary teacher she is, 👍🏼 Mdm Azlinah.

Thank you teacher. ❤ On a happy note, Abdul Kadir & I deserve a pat on our back too. All our 3 children have completed their primary education.

Here’s the video if you cannot see.

A small gesture of love like that from Ms Azlinah meant much to students, whether they were overjoyed, nervous or scared.

Praises for caring teacher

Parents are probably the greatest source of comfort, but teachers are significant figures to students too.

What Ms Azlinah did is very well appreciated and several comments on this post also complimented her.

Top photo collage from video by Haryati Mohamad Saleh

