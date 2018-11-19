fbpx

Old-looking Tan Boon Liat Building in Outram has 33 shops selling furniture & home decor

You wouldn't have stepped into the building if you weren't told what's inside.

Belmont Lay | November 19, 2018 @ 09:49 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Tan Boon Liat Building is an old industrial building in Outram area.

From its exterior, it is difficult to tell what lies within.

But for those in the know and as it turns out, it is a 14-storey furniture haven that has more than 30 lifestyle stores selling furniture and home decorations.

Tan Boon Liat Building

Block party

And if you need a reason or season to visit, Tan Boon Liat Building will be holding a weekend block party on Nov. 24 and 25, 2018.

There will be mini markets, pop-up stalls, workshops and exclusive deals.

A building-wide lucky draw will also be held where four winners stand to walk away S$250 worth of cash vouchers.

Visitors can enter the draw by entering their email addresses.

A total of 37 showrooms will be participating in this edition of the block party.

Here’s a look at what lies within:

The Providore

It is a grocery store, cafe, deli, bakery and cooking studio.

The Providore
The Providore

Pomelo

It is a furniture store selling colourful contemporary industrial-chic furniture, rugs, and lighting.

Pomelo

LivingwithArt Singapore‘s gallery:

It sells affordable artworks that are customisable to fit your home and design.

LivingwithArt Singapore
LivingwithArt Singapore

Journey East

It sells vintage furniture and industrial furnishings.

Journey East
Journey East

Event details:

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 24 & 25, 2018, 10am to 6pm
Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road, Singapore 169074
Nearest MRT Station: Outram Park

Parking available

 

