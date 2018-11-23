fbpx

Socks inspired by S’pore icons like ointments & haw flakes now available online

Idea for gift exchange.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 23, 2018 @ 11:18 am

Local label WhenIWasFour came up with wildly popular teh and kopi bags last year:

Iconic S’pore takeaway kopi plastic bag is now an actual bag

Takeaway teh bag now available as real bag

Five designs

And they continue to keep their creative spins local, creating socks designs from products that Singaporeans are familiar with.

There are five designs in total, with each pair of socks at S$12.90.

 

Here’s how they look.

1. Leopard Balm

Inspired by Tiger Balm ointment:

2. Mopiko

3. ‘Hammer’ Oil

Inspired by Axe Oil:

Perhaps these ointment designs can protect you from mosquito bites better? Kidding.

4. Yakult

5. Haw flakes (shanzhabing)

In return of $12.90, you get Huat-ness, Luck, Health, Prosperity, Gold, Happiness that “expired” in August 2018 as printed on the socks.

What even. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 

These socks fit ladies of all sizes and up to UK 10.5 for men at ankle level.

At 35 per cent cotton and 65 per cent polyester,  it is also thicker than previous stocks sold by the same label.

All photos and top photo collage from WhenIWasFour website.

 

