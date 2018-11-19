S’poreans can pay with Nets in Johor Bahru, M’sia now

Singaporeans who like to feel three times richer, rejoice.

Advertisement

There are now more than 4,500 Nets acceptance points in Malaysia.

This means you can just bring your Nets ATM card with you without having to change foreign currency at the money changer.

No currency conversion fees

According to Nets, use of these cards in Malaysia will also not incur any currency conversion fees and cardholders will enjoy “competitive exchange rates”, Nets said via a spokesperson.

Nets acceptance points are now available in shopping malls in Johor Bahru known to be popular among Singaporeans, such as JB City Square, KSL City and Sutera, as well as “throughout Malaysia”.

The exact number of acceptance points is not known though.

Advertisement

First time outside of Singapore

Those with Nets-enabled cards issued by Singapore banks DBS/ POSB, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank can use their cards as per normal: Key in their personal identification number and complete their transactions.

These Nets acceptance points were introduced in Malaysia in November 2018.

It is the first time Nets ATM cards can be used outside of Singapore.

The availability of these Nets machines is thanks to a “reciprocal acceptance” partnership between the payment service provider Nets and its counterpart in Malaysia, PayNet.

Advertisement

In September, Nets partnered with UnionPay International, the Chinese card network.

This enabled users of its NetsPay mobile app to scan and pay for purchases at over 7.5 million UnionPay QR code merchants globally.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨

Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆

Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧

Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕

Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃

Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!