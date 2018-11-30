fbpx

Miss Universe S’pore 2018 national costume found similar to Miss Universe Turkey 2015’s costume

Interesting.

Fasiha Nazren | November 30, 2018 @ 06:17 pm

You’ve probably seen Miss Universe Singapore representative Zahra Khanum don the national costume inspired by the Trump-Kim summit which happened on our shores earlier this year.

It became so well-known that Singaporeans started a Photoshop challenge ridiculing the dress:

Miss Universe Singapore 2018 Trump-Kim summit costume causes Photoshop battle

Similar to Miss Turkey 2015’s dress

But Reddit user u/fateoftheg0dz pointed out that this year’s national costume looks a lot like Miss Universe Turkey 2015 representative, Asli Melisa Uzun’s national costume.

The purple dress, which has a similar semi-circular skirt, is printed with the Turkish ancient city of Ephesus.

The dress was designed by Turkish designer Ozlem Suer.

Here’s Asli showing off her dress:

via

Interesting.

Singaporean netizens react

The Reddit post, which was first published on Nov. 30, has since garnered a number of comments from Singaporean netizens.

One of them questioned if this could be a case of plagiarism.

While others said that they preferred Miss Universe Turkey’s costume:

And one Reddit user shared their interesting opinion on Singapore’s national costume.

Oh well ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You can read the full thread on Reddit Singapore here.

Top image via @aslimelisauzun and screenshot via @zah16 on Instagram 

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

