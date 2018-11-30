Miss Universe S’pore 2018 national costume found similar to Miss Universe Turkey 2015’s costume
You’ve probably seen Miss Universe Singapore representative Zahra Khanum don the national costume inspired by the Trump-Kim summit which happened on our shores earlier this year.
It became so well-known that Singaporeans started a Photoshop challenge ridiculing the dress:
Similar to Miss Turkey 2015’s dress
But Reddit user u/fateoftheg0dz pointed out that this year’s national costume looks a lot like Miss Universe Turkey 2015 representative, Asli Melisa Uzun’s national costume.
The purple dress, which has a similar semi-circular skirt, is printed with the Turkish ancient city of Ephesus.
The dress was designed by Turkish designer Ozlem Suer.
Here’s Asli showing off her dress:
Singaporean netizens react
The Reddit post, which was first published on Nov. 30, has since garnered a number of comments from Singaporean netizens.
One of them questioned if this could be a case of plagiarism.
While others said that they preferred Miss Universe Turkey’s costume:
And one Reddit user shared their interesting opinion on Singapore’s national costume.
Oh well ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
You can read the full thread on Reddit Singapore here.
Top image via @aslimelisauzun and screenshot via @zah16 on Instagram
