Miss Universe Singapore contestant wearing Trump-Kim summit outfit on global stage

Singaporeans who think they have seen everything, obviously haven’t seen the outfit that Miss Universe Singapore representative Zahra Khanum is wearing for the 2018 pageant in Bangkok next week.

Trump-Kim inspired?

The costume looks like it is inspired by the recent Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore in June 2018.

Yes, world peace is a difficult concept to bring to life through fashion, but that obviously didn’t stop Singaporean designer Moe Kasim, 48, from taking a stab at it.

The skirt features an imprint of the symbolic handshake between two nations.

One arm is draped in the colours of the North Korean flag, while the other features the Stars and Stripes of the United States of America.

The disembodied arms hover over an image of the Singapore skyline, with landmarks like Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer.

However, the American’s hand is conspicuously hovering over the contestant’s nether regions, effectively making a clever but oblique Trump reference.

Costume inspired by Trump-Kim Summit

Kasim, who’s designed previous costumes for Miss Universe Singapore, told The New Paper: “The toughest part was bringing out the message tastefully through design.”

“I had to consider the political sensitivities and what it all meant to Singapore and to the world community… without (creating) any misinterpretation.”

“And as the summit was about making peace, it was only natural to go with the World Peace theme.”

Khanum, a 24-year-old sociology graduate from the National University of Singapore said: “My first impression of the costume was that it looked absolutely angelic and it truly did embody the essence of world peace.

“It had a very serene and calming effect.”

Kasim worked with MUS national director Nuraliza Osman on the theme and the costume took three months to make.

The Miss Universe 2018 pageant will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 17.

Peace remains elusive

While the Trump-Kim Summit has been touted as an important step forward for peace on the Korean Peninsula, critics have pointed out that the agreement does not provide concrete steps for a path towards denuclearisation.

On Nov. 3, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it would revive its nuclear weapons testing if economic sanctions were not lifted.

It said:

“The US thinks that its oft-repeated ‘sanctions and pressure’ leads to ‘denuclearisation’. We cannot help laughing at such a foolish idea.”

