M’sia PM Mahathir Mohamad will visit S’pore for Asean Summit

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has visited several countries since he began his second tenure as Malaysia’s head of government in May 2018.

China, Japan, and Indonesia have all hosted the nonagenarian leader.

But Mahathir will finally cross the Causeway and visit Singapore for the 33rd Asean Summit.

Mahathir will meet with Presisdent Halimah and PM Lee

According to a statement from the Ministry of Communications and Information, Mahathir will be in Singapore from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13 for his official visit.

On Nov. 12, he will call on President Halimah Yaacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

He will also be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mahathir will also witness an orchid naming ceremony prior to lunch at the Istana.

And on Nov. 13, the National University of Singapore will confer him the honorary Doctorate of Laws.

He will stay on to attend the summit and other related meetings until Nov. 15.

This won’t be the first time that PM Lee and Mahathir will meet as sitting premiers, as PM Lee visited Mahathir in Putrajaya on May 19.

PM Lee also met with Anwar Ibrahim, who is tipped to become Mahathir’s successor, when he visited Singapore in September 2018.

Still feisty

Singapore’s relationship with Mahathir during his second spell as Prime Minister has seen both ups and downs.

Mahathir has not mellowed with age, and has pushed forward on some of his pet topics.

Issues like the 1962 Water Agreement between Malaysia and Singapore and the “Crooked Bridge” to replace the Causeway have reared their head once more.

The Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat has also been postponed, at Malaysia’s request.

While in Bali for the Asean Leaders’ Gathering in October 2018, Mahathir said that Asean could do more to realise its full potential.

For example, he believes that standardising trade laws could help.

Mahathir said:

“Every country has got a different investment law. We should have a common one, (perhaps) not exactly the same, so that it is easier to invest in each other’s country. At the moment it is not easy.”

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad’s Facebook page.