17-year-old female teen driver fractures spine in Macau GP horror crash

A 17-year-old female teenage driver fractured her spine in a horrifying crash at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Her car became airborne and flew off the track and into a marshals and photographers’ area.

The German teenager, Sophia Floersch, lost control in a contact down the straight, launched off a kerb, and bounced off Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi’s TOM’s Racing car.

Floersch, a Van Amersfoort Racing team driver, was running 16th.

She was conscious and stable after the accident.

Tsuboi, two photographers and a marshal were also taken to hospital.

The marshal suffered a broken jaw, while another victim had abdominal pain from a lacerated liver.

Spectator footage

Spectator footage captured Floersch’s car flying through the air and into safety netting at the Guia Circuit’s Lisboa bend, a sharp right-hander.

❗Viewer discretion advised❗ Earlier today during the Formula 3 Macau GP, the 17 year old Sophia Florsch crashed heavily on lap 4 of the race. 1 marshal, 2 photographers and one other drivers were involved.

Floersch later reassured her fans on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

— Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018

“Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow morning,” she said.

“Thanks to everybody for the supporting messages. Update soon,” she added.

At least three people have died on the Macau Grand Prix circuit.

