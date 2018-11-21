Large-scale event organiser in S’pore offers to pay local band with social media shout-outs

You might have heard about the world’s largest inflatable course for adults coming to Singapore this December:

A festival of food, music, and fitness will be held in conjunction with the three-day event.

While access to the inflatables will cost S$37 or S$47, the festival is free for all to attend — workshops and performances included.

Emailing bands two weeks before event

The organising company associated with the event is GTFO SG, or Get Out! Events:

Despite having the means to pull off such a large-scale event, it seems like the organisers have emailed at least one local band, Astronauts, asking them to perform in exchange for exposure.

The email exchange was subsequently posted to Facebook by Benjamin Mah, the band’s bassist.

Here is the organiser’s pitch:

And what they’re offering in exchange for a 45-minute set from Astronauts:

“Lack of respect towards the performers”

Unfortunately, Mah found a whole host of problems with their proposed collaboration.

Here are the points he made in his Facebook post:

This is not the first time event organisers have received flak for trying to pay in exposure.

If the organisers have the budget to bring in the world’s largest inflatables, they should be able to set aside something for an indie band.

Sending an email just two weeks before the event is “poor planning”.

Asking for the band to google for the “tons of media coverage” when they could have sent a press kit.

No proper schedule and no stage plot.

Social media shout-outs (on platforms without significant followers) becomes pointless now that the “tons of media coverage” have already been published.

Collaborations should be mutually beneficial, but this proposal shows a “lack of respect”, with the organiser “talking down” to the band and no explanation/apology for the lack of renumeration.

Mah wrote:

“No offer to negotiate or try to accommodate your performers as best as you can. You didn’t even offer us VIP tickets, or food and drink, or even just to cover the cost of traveling to (and entering) Sentosa. If you’ve got media contacts, you could’ve helped hardworking indie bands connect with radio/magazine interviews as part of the exchange for their work. “

Mah ended the post urging other musicians not to take up the offer, as it devalues their art and entertainment.

The bassist does not blame the trainee who sent the email, but rather, the management who allowed such a thing to happen.

GTFO’s response

In response to queries by Mothership, GTFO’s co-founder has apologised to Mah and “any other musician who feels insulted by [their] outreach”.

He added that it was “never [their] intent to exploit or low-ball musicians or artists”.

You can read the full statement below:

On behalf of the GTFO! team I’d like to apologise to Benjamin and any other musician who feels insulted by our outreach. Our vision for GTFO! is to bring happy vibes and fun to adults through the coolest inflatables and silly games, and it was never our intent to exploit or low-ball musicians or artists. We agree with one of the comments stating that “Art is not for free”. Our corporate events team has engaged many musicians, artists and performers in the past (and continues to engage them for our upcoming corporate events) and we have always treated them with respect and fairness. We’re not sure how other festival organisers operate, but our intent was never to insult musicians who are pursuing their passion and we admit that our outreach email (which I approved) could have been drafted in a more sensitive manner. On hindsight, Benjamin correctly pointed out that we should have mentioned that we are willing to negotiate, cover costs, VIP tickets, food and drinks, etc. in our outreach email specific to the GTFO! Festival. We understand if Ben and his fellow musicians feel pissed off by our approach and for that we sincerely apologise.

Apology aside, it is not clear if GTFO would change their minds and start paying the musicians though.

Original post:

