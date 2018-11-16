Canadian PM Justin Trudeau praised for respectful greeting of tudung-wearing patrons at Adam Road Food Centre

King of multiculturalism, liberal demi god, remaining champion of the Free World, and one of the most photogenic men ever blessed with the onus of leading a country in the modern era, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has successfully turned Singaporeans into fan girls and boys.

He was spotted hanging out at Adam Road Food Centre on Nov. 16, in a white shirt with his sleeves rolled up amplifying his torso known for its core strength, resulting in a torrent of selfie and wefie takers being swept up in his wake.

As Singaporean women proclaim their ovaries are exploding, a video of him making the morning rounds at the hawker centre has won the Canadian leader high praise for his wokeness and sensitivity towards locals in Singapore.

Respectful

As part of his visit to the food centre in the Bukit Timah area, Trudeau was seen greeting patrons young and old and from different ethnic groups in the 15 minutes he was there from 7.45am to 8am.

One part of the video had him stopping by a table of four.

After he greeted the male patron with a hearty, being-rattling handshake, he respectfully and consciously refrained from extending his hand when he greeted a woman wearing a tudung.

He touched his own chest as a manner of greeting instead before proceeding to crouch down and have a chat like it’s just cool, you know.

Here is the full video:

Canada’s current conscious diversity

Trudeau’s wokeness extends to Canada’s parliament that is remarkably diverse.

Under Trudeau’s administration, the current parliament features more than 30 foreign-born members (MPs). The visible minorities are also vaunted as a remarkable show of inclusion in a world rife with nationalism.

In liberal media portrayals, a lot of mentions have been made about how Canada’s legislature consists of many women, Sikhs, First Nations people, as well as people with disabilities in office.

But this diversity has also been criticised.

This is so as it is not exactly the product of a tolerant populace due to Canada’s process of selecting candidates.

The micro-targeting process has instead led to rewarding small demographic groups over the general population, resulting in the backgrounds of MPs to be rather unrepresentative of the electoral districts they represent.

First official visit to Singapore

Trudeau is in town as a guest of the Asean chair for the Asean summit that concluded on Thursday, Nov. 15.

This is his first visit here in his current capacity.

Earlier on Thursday, Trudeau was spotted at Fort Canning paying his respects to his great-great-great-great grandmother.

He will be leaving Singapore today for Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

