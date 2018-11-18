fbpx

Back
﻿

Mahathir meets Justin Trudeau the boy & then the man, 36 years later

You either go, 'Awww' or 'Awww, political dynasties'.

Belmont Lay | November 18, 2018 @ 05:52 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Talk about posing for before-and-after photos.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad held a bilateral meeting on Nov. 17 with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit.

Mahathir is the oldest prime minister in the world at 93, while Trudeau at half his age at 46, is among the world’s youngest leaders.

Met before in 1982

As the press went to work photographing the two leaders, this scene brought back memories of the two men meeting before.

Except that the Canadian man was just a boy back then.

Mahathir and young Trudeau crossed paths once in 1982, when Trudeau père was prime minister of Canada.

Full photo

Justin’s late father, Pierre Trudeau, served as PM of Canada for two terms from 1968 to 1979, and 1980 to 1984.

The 1982 photo of the then Malaysian PM and the boy who would become PM one day was framed as a memento gift by the Canadian High Commissioner in Malaysia to Mahathir, following his general election victory in May 2018.

What the two leaders discussed

On the agenda between the two leaders on Saturday were talks on trade relations with Canada.

Canada was also interested in meeting Malaysia because it was seeking a position on the United Nations Security Council.

Canadian media recently reported that Canada was concerned over reported proposals for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar amid ongoing violence.

This was following comments Mahathir made at the Asean Summit in Singapore before this meeting, where he said that Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was trying to “defend the indefensible” by downplaying the massacre of the Rohingya people.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau praised for respectful greeting of tudung-wearing patrons at Adam Road Food Centre

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau drinks lime juice, hangs out with locals at Adam Road Food Centre

Justin Trudeau paid Fort Canning a visit as his great-great-great-great-grandmother was William Farquhar’s daughter

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆
Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧
Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃
Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Complaint about man hanging out at S'pore McDonald's in army uniform backfires

When the troll gets told off.

February 19, 11:50 pm

Friday's 2019 Toto Hong Bao Draw snowballs to S$13.6 million

Come on, big money.

February 19, 08:21 pm

Temperatures in Bangkok to rise to 35°C - 38°C from Feb. to May, 2019

Singaporeans might want to take note.

February 19, 07:48 pm

Moon to appear 14% bigger on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7.30pm because it's another supermoon

The second one this year.

February 19, 07:20 pm

Reports of Black Panther spotted in Kenya raises concerns over poaching

Nature 101: Take nothing but pictures, kill nothing but time.

February 19, 06:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close