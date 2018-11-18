Mahathir meets Justin Trudeau the boy & then the man, 36 years later

Talk about posing for before-and-after photos.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad held a bilateral meeting on Nov. 17 with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit.

Mahathir is the oldest prime minister in the world at 93, while Trudeau at half his age at 46, is among the world’s youngest leaders.

Met before in 1982

As the press went to work photographing the two leaders, this scene brought back memories of the two men meeting before.

Except that the Canadian man was just a boy back then.

Mahathir and young Trudeau crossed paths once in 1982, when Trudeau père was prime minister of Canada.

A pleasant gift by H.E. @JuliaGBentley, – a nostalgic picture of the then Prime Minister of Canada, H.E. Pierre Elliott Trudeau and his son, H.E. @JustinTrudeau back in 1982. pic.twitter.com/p3subkitA8 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) July 9, 2018

Justin’s late father, Pierre Trudeau, served as PM of Canada for two terms from 1968 to 1979, and 1980 to 1984.

The 1982 photo of the then Malaysian PM and the boy who would become PM one day was framed as a memento gift by the Canadian High Commissioner in Malaysia to Mahathir, following his general election victory in May 2018.

What the two leaders discussed

On the agenda between the two leaders on Saturday were talks on trade relations with Canada.

Canada was also interested in meeting Malaysia because it was seeking a position on the United Nations Security Council.

Canadian media recently reported that Canada was concerned over reported proposals for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar amid ongoing violence.

This was following comments Mahathir made at the Asean Summit in Singapore before this meeting, where he said that Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was trying to “defend the indefensible” by downplaying the massacre of the Rohingya people.

