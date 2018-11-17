Interactive light installations trail at Sentosa Palawan Beach now till Dec. 31, 2018
Romantic. And free.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Island Lights, a collection of 10 interactive light installations by locally-based artists, is taking place at Palawan Beach, Sentosa from now till Dec. 31, 2018, between 7pm to 11pm daily.
Here’s a look at some of the artworks.
Neon lights
Guests are welcome to climb around, sit, and explore the installations as they take photos.
The trail is well-lit with lights in the bushes:
Write your wish on a glittery acrylic panel and tie them on the structures:
The following installation is inspired by the tacky KTVs of the 90s, and constantly takes on a different look as the lighting changes:
ASMR Wonderland
One of the event highlights is the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) Wonderland, which pulls the burgeoning trend on social media to set it in reality.
Visitors enter a contained space that allows them to lounge around or explore their senses with the surroundings as crackling, visceral sounds play in the the background.
Access to the installations is free.
A Pikachu night parade will be taking place at Palawan Beach within the period:
First Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan in S’pore from Dec. 14 to 23
Top image by Mandy How
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
😳🎨
They told us these were works of art
🙆
Makes us want to say thank you to those in thankless jobs
🙀😻
Free Tokyo Disneyland Tickets here!
💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here! Say real one
👦 👧
Here’s what spending a day with kids taught us
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.