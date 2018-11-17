Interactive light installations trail at Sentosa Palawan Beach now till Dec. 31, 2018

Island Lights, a collection of 10 interactive light installations by locally-based artists, is taking place at Palawan Beach, Sentosa from now till Dec. 31, 2018, between 7pm to 11pm daily.

Here’s a look at some of the artworks.

Neon lights

Guests are welcome to climb around, sit, and explore the installations as they take photos.

The trail is well-lit with lights in the bushes:

Write your wish on a glittery acrylic panel and tie them on the structures:

The following installation is inspired by the tacky KTVs of the 90s, and constantly takes on a different look as the lighting changes:

ASMR Wonderland

One of the event highlights is the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) Wonderland, which pulls the burgeoning trend on social media to set it in reality.

Visitors enter a contained space that allows them to lounge around or explore their senses with the surroundings as crackling, visceral sounds play in the the background.

Access to the installations is free.

A Pikachu night parade will be taking place at Palawan Beach within the period:

Top image by Mandy How

