fbpx

Back
﻿

Interactive light installations trail at Sentosa Palawan Beach now till Dec. 31, 2018

Romantic. And free.

Mandy How | November 17, 2018 @ 06:01 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Island Lights, a collection of 10 interactive light installations by locally-based artists, is taking place at Palawan Beach, Sentosa from now till Dec. 31, 2018, between 7pm to 11pm daily.

Here’s a look at some of the artworks.

Neon lights

Guests are welcome to climb around, sit, and explore the installations as they take photos.

The trail is well-lit with lights in the bushes:

Write your wish on a glittery acrylic panel and tie them on the structures:

The following installation is inspired by the tacky KTVs of the 90s, and constantly takes on a different look as the lighting changes:

ASMR Wonderland

One of the event highlights is the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) Wonderland, which pulls the burgeoning trend on social media to set it in reality.

Visitors enter a contained space that allows them to lounge around or explore their senses with the surroundings as crackling, visceral sounds play in the the background.

Access to the installations is free.

A Pikachu night parade will be taking place at Palawan Beach within the period:

First Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan in S’pore from Dec. 14 to 23

Top image by Mandy How

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
They told us these were works of art

🙆
Makes us want to say thank you to those in thankless jobs

🙀😻
Free Tokyo Disneyland Tickets here!

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here! Say real one

👦 👧
Here’s what spending a day with kids taught us

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Duty-free alcohol allowance cut from 3 to 2 litres for travellers returning to S'pore from April 1, 2019

The cost of allowable items for GST relief for overseas purchases will also be reduced from Feb. 19, 2019.

February 18, 05:28 pm

1.4 million S'poreans to receive up to S$300 cash voucher for Bicentennial Bonus, on top of GST voucher

Yay.

February 18, 05:11 pm

S'poreans aged 60-69 to receive over S$5,000 in benefits & subsidies as part of S$6.1b Merdeka Generation Package

It will help with their healthcare expenses.

February 18, 04:57 pm

Moon to appear 14% bigger on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7.30pm because it's another supermoon

The second one this year.

February 18, 04:52 pm

CPF members must apply to take out savings if they want payouts from age 65

If they do not apply to receive payouts from then, they will only automatically receive money from age 70 onwards.

February 18, 04:52 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close