fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore fitness trainer apologises after calling lady buying ice cream “fat” & “disgusting” on IG story

He says he will commit himself to help people achieve their goals 'in more appropriate ways from now'.

Tanya Ong | November 20, 2018 @ 02:46 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A man in Singapore has apologised after being called out for fat-shaming a lady in his Instagram stories.

Fat-shamed lady in IG story

On Nov. 19, one Jufri Danish took to Facebook with a screenshot of an Instagram story by Instagram user @supershah, who according to a screenshot of his Instagram profile is a bodybuilder and a trainer with a gym in Singapore.

The screenshot shows a still of a lady in a queue for ice cream, and Shah drew a circle around her and added the following caption:

“Wtf so fat still wanna ice cream? Disgusting”

This is the screenshot:

Photo via Juffri Danish’s Facebook post.

Netizens enraged

Many enraged netizens took to Jufri’s post, with some urging Shah to have more empathy.

(Translation: “Please say the same thing to your family and friends if they’re fat and want to eat ice cream.”)

(Translation: “This is what happens when you use social media wrongly, you trouble no one but yourself. Use your brains before posting anything on social media.”)

Here’s a screenshot of Jufri’s Facebook post:

Apology

The fitness trainer subsequently posted an apology on his Instagram account, admitting that what he did was “rash” and “uncalled for”.

As a personal trainer, he emphasised that he is “committed to [his] duty to help people achieve their health and fitness goals”.

“I’ll continue to do so in more appropriate ways from now,” he added.

This is his Instagram post:

In case you can’t see it:

And here’s what he wrote in full:

“I would like to sincerely apologise for my recent IG story post.

I was too rash and understand the insensitive statement is uncalled for and offensive. I am deeply sorry if my comment hurt or offended anyone.

As a trainer, I’m deeply committed to my duty to help people achieve their health and fitness goals and I’ll continue to do so in more appropriate ways from now.”

By Tuesday afternoon, Shah had taken down information from his profile description, his Facebook profile as well as a website he linked to initially on his Instagram account.

Top photo Via Jufri Danish’s Facebook post & @supershah’s Instagram.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆
Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧
Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃
Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man spotted sitting on 6th-storey ledge in Yishun for about an hour

He eventually decided to climb back.

February 21, 04:36 pm

American conman Mikhy Brochez fooled Hong Kong authorities years before coming to S'pore

Old habits die hard

February 21, 04:27 pm

MHA plans to punish careless & dangerous drivers more harshly, wants public feedback on proposed penalties

You have until March 13 to give your feedback.

February 21, 04:11 pm

Toys "R" Us S'pore offering up to 70% off Marvel & DC merchandise at Outram Road until March 3, 2019

Time to stock up.

February 21, 03:58 pm

Tsinghua University beats NUS to top spot in 2019 Times Higher Education Asia-Pacific rankings

Usurped.

February 21, 03:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close