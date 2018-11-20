S’pore fitness trainer apologises after calling lady buying ice cream “fat” & “disgusting” on IG story

A man in Singapore has apologised after being called out for fat-shaming a lady in his Instagram stories.

Fat-shamed lady in IG story

On Nov. 19, one Jufri Danish took to Facebook with a screenshot of an Instagram story by Instagram user @supershah, who according to a screenshot of his Instagram profile is a bodybuilder and a trainer with a gym in Singapore.

The screenshot shows a still of a lady in a queue for ice cream, and Shah drew a circle around her and added the following caption:

“Wtf so fat still wanna ice cream? Disgusting”

This is the screenshot:

Netizens enraged

Many enraged netizens took to Jufri’s post, with some urging Shah to have more empathy.

(Translation: “Please say the same thing to your family and friends if they’re fat and want to eat ice cream.”)

(Translation: “This is what happens when you use social media wrongly, you trouble no one but yourself. Use your brains before posting anything on social media.”)

Here’s a screenshot of Jufri’s Facebook post:

Apology

The fitness trainer subsequently posted an apology on his Instagram account, admitting that what he did was “rash” and “uncalled for”.

As a personal trainer, he emphasised that he is “committed to [his] duty to help people achieve their health and fitness goals”.

“I’ll continue to do so in more appropriate ways from now,” he added.

This is his Instagram post:

In case you can’t see it:

And here’s what he wrote in full:

“I would like to sincerely apologise for my recent IG story post. I was too rash and understand the insensitive statement is uncalled for and offensive. I am deeply sorry if my comment hurt or offended anyone. As a trainer, I’m deeply committed to my duty to help people achieve their health and fitness goals and I’ll continue to do so in more appropriate ways from now.”

By Tuesday afternoon, Shah had taken down information from his profile description, his Facebook profile as well as a website he linked to initially on his Instagram account.

Top photo Via Jufri Danish’s Facebook post & @supershah’s Instagram.

