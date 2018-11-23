fbpx

Lianhe Zaobao: Heng Swee Keat & Chan Chun Sing to co-chair PAP press conference on new CEC line-up

PM Lee would reportedly not be attending the press conference.

Martino Tan | November 23, 2018 @ 09:55 am

Upsurge

A day after Lianhe Zaobao reported that Ministers Heng Swee Keat and Chan Chun Sing will be the first assistant secretary-general and second assistant secretary-general respectively, the Chinese paper scored another scoop.

Heng Swee Keat likely to be PAP 1st Assistant Sec-Gen. Goh Chok Tong became PM after he was 2nd Assistant Sec-Gen.

Contrary to Today‘s senior party source who stated that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would chair a press conference on Nov. 23, Zaobao reported that it will be Heng and Chan co-chairing the press conference on the new Central Executive Committee (CEC) line-up instead.

In fact, Zaobao reported that PM Lee would not be attending the press conference.

Mothership.sg understands that the conference to announce the new CEC line-up would be held at the People’s Action Party (PAP) HQ this evening.

The new CEC, PAP highest decision-making body, will lead the party into the next general election.

PAP’s 2018 CEC election: More 4G than 3G leaders, more women & comebacks

Representing the PAP a first for Heng and Chan

Heng, the Finance Minister, has fronted many national initiatives — Our Singapore Conversation, the SG50 Steering Committee and the Committee on the Future Economy.

Photo by Chan Cheow Pong.

Heng, 57, is seen as the most experienced 4G leader in the Cabinet.

Heng ran the education portfolio for slightly more than four years.

As Finance Minister since September 2015, he has already delivered the Budget statement three times.

On the other hand, Chan entered politics at the same time as Heng and has also overseen several institutions including the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the National Trades Union Congress, and, currently the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

In 2015, he became deputy chairman of the People’s Association and Party Whip.

If the Zaobao report on Heng and Chan is accurate, this will be the first time they are spearheading a press conference on behalf of the ruling party.

A first for Heng and Chan

PM Lee’s act — letting the next generation leaders helm a press conference — is reminiscent of a move made by the late Lee Kuan Yew on Dec. 31, 1984.

Source: NLB Newspaper.sg

On that day, second generation PM front-runner Goh Chok Tong removed all speculation about leadership succession to the then prime minister Lee by fronting a press conference at the Istana to unveil the new Cabinet line-up.

Goh revealed that he would be the First Deputy Prime Minister, while the late Ong Teng Cheong would be the Second DPM.

The rest of the Cabinet ministers present also said that the decision had the full support of other ministers and the PAP MPs.

Here’s why Goh Chok Tong’s 6-9 month timeline to choose next PM is ideal for S’pore

This was five years and 11 months before Goh took over as PM in November 1990.

A press conference today to provide clarity on the 4G leadership means that the next PM will have three years and three months to settle in, before PM Lee’s 70th birthday in February 2022.

While the timeline for the 4G PM is much shorter than the 2G PM, it is better late than never.

Top photo from Heng Swee Keat and Chan Chun Sing Facebook

 

About Martino Tan

Martino’s parents named him after an Italian priest, Vatican's 1st ambassador to S’pore. He's inspired by the lives of Robert Kennedy & Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the words of George Orwell & William F. Buckley Jr., & the music of the Beatles.

