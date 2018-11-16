Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley & Hogsmeade Village at Changi Airport now till Feb. 2019

Potterheads might want to visit Changi Airport from now till mid-February 2019.

Advertisement

As part of the festive season’s celebration, various iconic scenes from the Harry Potter world have popped up at the terminals.

Visitors can take part in fun activities, such as playing Quidditch and trying on robes.

Here’s a look at the three set-ups that are accessible to the general public.

1) Diagon Alley

Where: Terminal 3 Departure Hall, near row 11

Try on robes and take a photo at Madam Malkin’s, have a go at games with spell-casting and a giant Niffler, as well as score some goals in Quidditch.

Advertisement

Otherwise, just stroll down the area and enjoy the facade of Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes and Quality Quidditch.

Note that a chance at the activities must be redeemed with three photos, taken at three different wizarding backdrops in the airport and then uploaded to Facebook/ Instagram.

Advertisement

2) Hogsmeade Village

Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall, between check-in rows 5 and 6

Soak up the magical atmosphere at this large scale village set-up with the store front of Honeydukes, Zonko’s Joke Shop, Owl Post and more.

Advertisement

A life-sized version of the Hogwarts Express (part of it, anyway) is also available for photo-taking opportunities.

Till Jan. 6, 2019, a snow and light show will also be available on weekdays and weekends, three times and four times respectively.

Weekdays: 6pm, 7pm, 9pm.

Weekends: 1pm, 6pm, 7pm, 9pm.

Advertisement

3) Whomping Willow

Where: Terminal 2, Departure Hall (near check-in row 1)

An iconic scene from The Chamber of Secrets for photo-taking.

Plus, there’s Newt’s Menagerie at Terminal 1’s transit area (i.e. only for travellers), and a merchandise store at Terminal 3.

Shoppers can also redeem a plushie for S$10 with a minimum spend of S$60 at the public area, or S$120 at a supermarket.

Advertisement

Top image by Olivia Lin

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨

They told us these were works of art

🙆

Makes us want to say thank you to those in thankless jobs

🙀😻

Free Tokyo Disneyland Tickets here!

💕👵💕

Earn some karma points here! Say real one

👦 👧

Here’s what spending a day with kids taught us