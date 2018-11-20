Fitness First Singapore suspends trainer who fat shamed lady on Instagram story

One Singaporean fitness trainer has in all likelihood learned the consequences of fat-shaming on social media.

On Nov. 19, the trainer, who goes by @supershah on Instagram, posted an Instagram story of a lady ordering ice cream.

He drew a circle around her and wrote the caption:

“Wtf so fat still wanna ice cream? Disgusting.”

Body-shaming trainer criticised

His Instagram story was captured in a screenshot and posted on Facebook by another user called Jufri Danish.

Jufri criticised the trainer for body-shaming the lady, drawing similar reactions from other Facebook users.

The trainer subsequently posted an apology on his Instagram page.

Suspended by Fitness First

On Nov. 19, fitness company Fitness First Singapore announced in a Facebook post that it suspended one of its trainers who “used insensitive statements” against a member of the public.

It added that it had undertaken an internal investigation.

It also noted that the trainer had apologised through an Instagram post, and understands the insensitivity of his comment.

Fitness First also said it wanted to assure the public that it does not condone such behaviour.

You can see the post below:

Most Facebook users agreed with the decision:

But some felt the punishment should be more severe:

And others warned against going too far:

Instagram user was wearing a Fitness First Singapore trainer’s outfit

While Fitness First Singapore did not specifically name the trainer it was referring to in its post, his profile description initially showed that he was an Elite trainer with Fitness First before he removed the information from it.

There is also a post on @supershah’s Instagram account showing him wearing the outfit of a Fitness First Singapore trainer.

@supershah is second from the right in the above photograph.

For comparison, here’s another Fitness First Singapore trainer wearing the same outfit:

The Instagram post is also geo-tagged to One George Street, where a Fitness First Singapore gym is located.

Mothership reached out to Fitness First Singapore for comment.

It confirmed that the trainer was indeed the same one who posted the Instagram story. He has also been counselled.

(Editor’s note: Story updated at 10:20 am on Nov. 21, 2018 to reflect Fitness First Singapore’s comment.)

Top image adapted from @supershah’s Instagram page and Jufri Danish’s Facebook post and Fitness First Singapore’s Facebook post.

