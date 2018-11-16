Canadian PM Justin Trudeau drinks lime juice, hangs out with locals at Adam Road Food Centre

This morning (Nov. 16), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted hanging out at Adam Road Food Centre.

Trudeau at Adam Road Food Centre

According to The Straits Times, Trudeau’s team picked Adam Road Food Centre as it is near the Four Seasons hotel, where he is staying.

Trudeau arrived at the food centre around 7:45am and ordered a cup of lime juice from Adam Drinks Stall.

He also stopped to chat with different groups of people, and posed for photos with them.

Here are some pictures from Instagram:

Trudeau was there for 15 minutes, and left at 8am after completing a round of the food centre.

Here in S’pore for Asean summit

Trudeau is in town as a guest of the Asean chair for the Asean summit that concluded on Thursday (Nov. 15).

This is his first visit here in his current capacity.

Earlier on Thursday, Trudeau was spotted at Fort Canning paying his respects to his great-great-great-great grandmother.

He will be leaving Singapore today for Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

Top photo composite image of Instagram user @icecreammilktea.

