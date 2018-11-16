fbpx

Back
﻿

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau drinks lime juice, hangs out with locals at Adam Road Food Centre

Adam Road Food Centre is near his hotel.

Tanya Ong | November 16, 2018 @ 10:34 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

This morning (Nov. 16), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted hanging out at Adam Road Food Centre.

Trudeau at Adam Road Food Centre

According to The Straits Times, Trudeau’s team picked Adam Road Food Centre as it is near the Four Seasons hotel, where he is staying.

Trudeau arrived at the food centre around 7:45am and ordered a cup of lime juice from Adam Drinks Stall.

He also stopped to chat with different groups of people, and posed for photos with them.

Here are some pictures from Instagram:

Trudeau was there for 15 minutes, and left at 8am after completing a round of the food centre.

Here in S’pore for Asean summit

Trudeau is in town as a guest of the Asean chair for the Asean summit that concluded on Thursday (Nov. 15).

This is his first visit here in his current capacity.

Earlier on Thursday, Trudeau was spotted at Fort Canning paying his respects to his great-great-great-great grandmother.

Justin Trudeau paid Fort Canning a visit as his great-great-great-great-grandmother was William Farquhar’s daughter

He will be leaving Singapore today for Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

Top photo composite image of Instagram user @icecreammilktea.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
They told us these were works of art

🙆
Makes us want to say thank you to those in thankless jobs

🙀😻
Free Tokyo Disneyland Tickets here!

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here! Say real one

👦 👧
Here’s what spending a day with kids taught us

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Judge temporarily sentences male transsexual to Changi Prison to serve alongside male inmates

His lawyer argued that he should be serving his sentence at the Women's Prison.

February 17, 05:38 pm

Minister Iswaran addresses question on whether Tan Cheng Bock will contest in his West Coast GRC

The battle in the West.

February 17, 05:25 pm

Lion dance performer in M'sia writes heartfelt FB post on unseen sacrifices they make during CNY

They have to forgo spending time with loved ones.

February 17, 05:03 pm

2 young S'porean hawkers close Chinatown stall after 1 year of making less than S$1k per month each

After a $30k initial investment, it was simply not sustainable for them.

February 17, 01:36 pm

Aesthetic Group Gymnastics is a thing, & these S'porean girls are taking to the world stage with it

We will also be hosting, for the first time, the World Cup in April.

February 17, 08:14 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close