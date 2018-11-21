Bishan otters give their blessings to UK couple’s wedding proposal by Marina Reservoir

Singapore’s otters have gained international fans since their appearance on naturalist David Attenborough’s documentary series Blue Planet.

Many people across the world adore and follow the critters online as well as offline in Singapore when they pay the island a visit.

Like this Thai backpacker:

Here’s a couple from the United Kingdom who instead had the Singapore otters join them for a significant moment in their lives.

Otters surprise

Jordan Doyle and Mary Lister, from the UK, have been travelling around the world and arrived in Singapore recently.

On Nov. 20, they went out to otter-watch with a few otter photographer-enthusiasts, including Bernard Seah, who brought them to the Marina Reservoir.

Knowing that Lister is a big fan of otters, 28-year-old Doyle decided to find a chance to propose to his girlfriend while otter-watching, according to Doyle who shared about what happened with BBC:

“I’d had the ring with me for a while and Mary is a huge fan of otters, so I thought to myself, right, this is the time to propose.”

Halfway in search for otters, the couple broke away from the group.

Seah did not capture the moment of Doyle kneeling down with the ring for the first time and the couple was asked to do so again for photo-taking.

Just as Doyle knelt down again, the otters made their surprise appearance, which wound up as the perfect shot.

The couple were asked to stay very still while the otters sniffed them for about three minutes.

Seah told BBC that it is not common for otters to be in such close proximity with people for this long.

“When I asked them to pose for a photo, the otters came out of the water and approached the couple.” “I was like, oh my god, I cannot believe this.” “I have seen otters approach humans but its never usually for a few minutes… it’s never been this long.”

Doyle also posted about his perfect photobomb on his Facebook page.

So, this morning, with the help of Bernard Photojournals, we went otter spotting for the otters originally aired on Blue Planet with David Attenborough. We ran, ran & ran around Singapore bay trying to find them until we did!!! I have had a ring on me for a while with no idea when or how I was going to pop the question. When we saw the otters at the river eating, I decided to ask for this georgous girl to marry me. She said yes & has made me the happiest man on earth. Of course, the wild otters were inquisitive & so when posing later on, they came ashore & surrounded us… for three minutes!!! Very unusual they must have known how special it was. The BBC then got wind & done an article! To our future. Cheers

This is just otterly crazy love ❤! Even I cannot believe this 😍! A UK couple contacts me to see otters in Singapore. They come to witness the otters. He romantically proposes near the otters as they are swimming by. Lo and behold, the otters come out to witness the proposal! Signature of witnesses🐾🐾🐾 Think I am the only otter wedding photographer in the world. Haha!

The otters were identified as the Bishan otters.

Otter fans gushing over this moment

The photo also got all otter fans gushing over this moment.

Pun game strong in the otter community.

Top photo by Bernard Seah.

