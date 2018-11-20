Bionix vehicle that killed CFC Liu Kai was reversing from “simulated enemy fire”: Ng Eng Hen

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen provided more details on Monday into the fatal incident that took the life of a full-time National Serviceman (NSF) earlier this month.

Bionix vehicle reversed and partially mounted Land Rover

The late NSF, CFC Liu Kai, was in a Land Rover during outfield training on Saturday, Nov. 3, when a Bionix vehicle reversed onto his vehicle. The 22-year-old lost consciousness and passed away shortly after.

In a written answer to questions posed in Parliament, Ng said the Bionix vehicle was moving away from simulated enemy fire at Jalan Murai off Lim Chu Kang:

“The Land Rover was stationary behind a Bionix Armoured Fighting Vehicle which was part of the exercise. The Bionix responded to a simulated enemy encounter to reverse away from simulated enemy fire… The Bionix reversed into the Land Rover and partially mounted the Land Rover. The trainer was unhurt but CFC Liu sustained injuries. Training was immediately halted and the on-site medic attended to CFC Liu.”

Committee of Inquiry convened

Ng’s response included the fact that a Committee of Inquiry (COI) has been convened and police investigations are underway, and a Coroner’s Inquiry may also be held. The COI, chaired by a civil servant and will serve to identify lapses, if any, and make recommendations to rectify them.

The COI, wrote Ng, consists of the chairperson, a civil servant from another ministry; a consultant medical specialist; a member from the External Review Panel on SAF Safety (ERPSS); a senior-ranked National Serviceman and a member of the Workplace Safety and Health Council.

The ERPSS will be publishing a public report with the findings once the COI is done.

Ng also outlined questions that need to be answered in order to determine the cause of the incident:

“Were safety protocols followed by the crew of the Land Rover and the Bionix vehicle during this phase of the exercise? Were the vehicle commander, driver and crew of the Bionix aware of the Land Rover behind them and did they conduct their reversal safely? What was the physical state of exercise participants and did it have an effect on their attention to safety protocols? Was there any mechanical malfunction of vehicles or platforms? Did Safety Officers and Vehicle Commanders perform their responsibilities?”

Ng also said the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has increasingly been deploying regulars to supervise the training of NSFs.

“The Army is now reviewing the experience level and roles of supervising, conducting and safety officers, to further strengthen training and safety outcomes.”

An External Review Panel on Combat Vehicle Safety has also been convened to review policies and measures relating to combat vehicle training safety.

The goal, according to Ng, is to achieve zero-training fatalities and for servicemen to have an “ingrained concern” for the well-being of himself and his fellow soldiers.

