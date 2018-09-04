Confirmed: Speed limit for e-scooters & bicycles on footpaths cut to 10kmh from Jan. 2019

Following the recommendations proposed by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel in August 2018, the Singapore government has confirmed that it has accepted them all.

Advertisement

This means the following will be kicking in early next year:

Lower the speed limit on footpaths from 15kmh to 10kmh; Mandate the practice of “stop and look out for oncoming traffic” at road crossings for all active mobility device users; and Mandate wearing of helmets for active mobility device users travelling on the roads.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) confirmed this in an announcement on Tuesday, adding that owners of e-scooters will be required to register their vehicles from January next year.

This was mentioned during the Committee of Supply (COS) debate in March 2018.

Advertisement

PMD vs PMA vs PAB

The different types of devices and vehicles that now exist and which are in active use can get rather confusing.

So, here’s a handy guide to the different types of personal transportation devices and where you’re allowed to use them:

Bicycle: Quite self-explanatory.

Power Assisted Bicycle (PAB): A bicycle with an attached motor. The motor has to cut off power whenever the cyclist stops cycling, and cannot have a throttle. Owners of PABs must register their devices with the LTA.

Advertisement

Personal Mobility Device (PMD): What people call an e-scooter. This cannot exceed 20kg in unladen weight and 25kmh in speed. These are not allowed on roads. Owners of PMD will have to start registering their devices from January 2019.

Personal Mobility Aid (PMA): What some of your grandparents use to get around e.g. motorised wheelchairs. They have a upper speed limit of 25kmh on shared paths. They cannot be used on the roads.

Also bear in mind that shared paths (park connectors and cycling paths) have a higher speed limit (25kmh) as compared to footpaths (where pedestrians walk), which by 2019 will have a limit if 10kmh.

Advertisement

Top images via LTA