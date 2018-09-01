Special Forces Military Police Commando Major with airborne training casually eats out at Hougang

You sometimes see military personnel eating at hawker centres with their uniform still on.

Which makes sense, that is basically their office wear, and everyone has to eat.

But this might be the most decorated hawker centre military patron you might see today.

The incident apparently took place at a hawker centre in Hougang, near block 401, where all the Pokemon craze went down at.

Badges for days

Here is the picture.

Here is a breakdown of all the badges this man is wearing.

1. Military Police

Here it is, taken from Mindef’s website.

2. Airborne Commando

The three other badges on his left side is as follows.

The badge on the collar is a commando badge.

The badge underneath it appears to be an airborne badge, perhaps one of these.

The blueish one right beneath appears to be an airborne badge from Thailand.

3. The others

The one right above Singapore is the Jungle Confidence badge.

And of course, the two super-impressive cherries on top.

The Major rank, and a Special Forces badge.

Slight disbelief

The majority of the people online found the impressive badge collection somewhat unbelievable.

With some pointing to this other ‘special forces’ incident as a precursor.

Facebook page, The Reservist, even had this warning for their followers.

Which incited a very good question.

Images from Hardware Zone