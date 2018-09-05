fbpx

S’pore otters spotted hanging out at Orchard but not doing any shopping, just like normal S’poreans

High SES otters.

Sulaiman Daud | September 5, 2018 @ 05:45 pm

Upsurge

Our Singapore otters have been popping up at various spots around the island.

They’ve even made it to the heart of Singapore’s shopping district, Orchard Road.

Otters spotted near Concorde Hotel

On Sept. 5, Mothership.sg  reader Naoto Takase, a Japanese man living in Singapore, said that he spotted some otters while taking his usual morning stroll.

He was near Concorde Hotel Singapore when he noticed three otters frolicking in a small canal. Said Takase:

“I heard some sounds coming from the canal and was really shocked to see three little otters swimming around the waters.

They seemed to have noticed my presence when I took out my phone to snap some photos, and several of them even turned to look into my camera angle!”

Pic from Naoto Takase.
Pic from Naoto Takase.

Takase said that the otters were catching fish in the canal, eating some of them and throwing the rest back.

He added that he never thought he would see live otters in the streets of Orchard Road, a tourist hotspot which he compared to the Ginza area in Tokyo, Japan.

Pic from Naoto Takase.

The canal is near prominent Singapore landmarks like the Istana and Orchard Central.

Pic by Sulaiman Daud.

From the interactive “Blue Map” of PUB’s drainage network, the canal appears to lead to the Marina Barrage, which is where the otters could have come from:

Pic adapted from PUB.

Said Takase about his encounter:

“I was just surprised to see them! Also, I just want to add that I love Singapore. There are so many wonders in this small city!”

Pic from Naoto Takase.

Top image adapted from pics by Naoto Takase.

