Former M’sian PM Najib Razak has more free time, keeps poking the PH government

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak has quite a bit of time on his hands these days.

Having lost the 14th General Election to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, and then stepping down from the post of UMNO’s President, Najib has fewer official duties to attend to.

He is also currently being charged for crimes related to 1MDB.

To occupy his time, he has been posting regularly on social media, often with jabs at the current government.

Lecturing the Economic Affairs Minister

On Sept. 5, Najib posted on Facebook about government handouts to lower-income citizens, in response to Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Azmin had said on Aug 26 that cash handouts under schemes like the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) should be stopped as they are considered a “politically-motivated bribe to gain support.”

On Sept. 4, Azmin further contended that BR1M had failed to uplift the B40 group, or the bottom 40 per cent of Malaysian households, with monthly incomes of RM3,900 and below.

But in his post, Najib accused Azmin of not being able to grasp basic mathematical concepts.

He pointed out that even if every household in the B40 became middle-income earners, there would still exist a B40 group, as there would always have to be a lowest-earning group in society.

Najib also cited other schemes that were introduced to help those in poverty, such as those run by the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

SST applied to buns

On Sept. 9, Najib tweeted this complaint about the newly introduced Sales and Services Tax (SST), which had been introduced to replace the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Berhenti di kedai Pau Yik Mun Tg Malim untuk membeli Pau . Jelas SST dikenakan walaupun kedai ini sederhana kecil ! Kedai Pau pun kena SST 👎 pic.twitter.com/68s5UT14TB — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) September 9, 2018

Translated, the caption reads:

“Stopped by Pau Yik Mun shop at Tanjong Malim to buy pau (buns). It’s clear that the SST is applied, even though the shop is small! Even pau shops are affected by SST (thumbs down).”

The tweet prompted a swift response from Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who defended the SST by saying that it only applied to shops who earn RM1.5 million (S$498,000) annually.

He added that he found the timing of Najib’s complaint suspicious:

“When he imposed the GST (Goods and Services Tax) he did not complain, but when SST is reintroduced, suddenly the former finance minister is complaining, when the tax rate imposed on food outlets is the same. “Not all food outlets have SST. Why didn’t he complain when he was the finance minister, why only now?”

Najib out, ringgit still down

Najib posted on Facebook again on Sept. 12.

His topic this time? The strength of Malaysia’s currency, the ringgit.

Said Najib:

“Before the 14th general election, Pakatan Harapan leaders said, ‘If Najib goes down the ringgit will go up’. I am confused as I’ve been out for four months, but the ringgit continues to fall. Whichever the case, I hope the PH government will take note of my concern about the ringgit before it becomes burdensome.”

The ringgit is currently trading at US$ 1 = RM 4.15, the lowest rate it has been in 2018.

In between his social media posts, Najib still finds the time to attend weddings.

Even if he’s no longer the Prime Minister, Najib can still demonstrate to his fans what Active Ageing looks like.

Top image adapted from Najib Razak’s Twitter and Facebook page.