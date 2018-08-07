Najib slapped with additional money laundering charges

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak will be hit with more criminal charges on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Additional charges

He was questioned by officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for 45 minutes on Tuesday, in connection with the multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MACC said in a statement, referring to a former unit of 1MDB: “The charge is related to SRC International.”

Najib will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur High Court under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He will be slapped with three additional charges related to money-laundering when he appears in court on Wednesday.

Questioned again

Najib had arrived at the MACC academy in Kuala Lumpur at 4.58pm to have his statement taken.

He was accompanied by his lawyers. He did not speak to the press. He left about an hour later at 5.47pm.

Najib was allowed to return home after recording his statement.

He was initially expected to spend the night in MACC’s custody.

Najib was charged in July with abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in an investigation over funds of about RM42 million (S$14.16 million) that allegedly went from SRC International, into his personal bank account.

He pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bail ahead of his trial.

He is scheduled to attend a pre-trial hearing in court on Wednesday.