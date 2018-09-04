fbpx

Video of 1 e-scooter with 2 riders on S’pore road shared with S’pore police

Please don't go on the roads on your PMD.

Sulaiman Daud | September 4, 2018 @ 05:24 pm

Upsurge

After a number of high-profile incidents, the government has cracked down on the use of Personal Mobility Devices.

On Sept. 4, the Ministry of Transport announced new laws that restricted the speed of PMD users on footpaths:

Confirmed: Speed limit for e-scooters & bicycles on footpaths cut to 10kmh from Jan. 2019

However, some PMD users still have difficulty following the existing laws.

Shared video with the SPF

On Sept. 3, Facebook user Kase Ho shared a video which he claimed was taken on the road near South View LRT station.

He shared it directly to the official Facebook page of the Singapore Police Force:

Screen shot from SPF’s Facebook page.

You can see his post below:

E-scooter on the road

In it, a young couple can be seen sharing a single e-scooter, waiting at a red traffic light on a road.

Screen shot from Kase Ho’s Facebook page.

This apparently contravenes Section 5A (1) of the Road Traffic Act, which states that:

“An individual must not ride a personal mobility device on a road at any time.”

One of the commenters on Ho’s post pointed out that it looked like he had committed a traffic offence himself:

Screen shot from Kase Ho’s Facebook page.

The video was taken from the front of the car, looking out of the driver’s side window, and continues while the car is moving.

However, Ho had a comeback for that:

Screen shot from Kase Ho’s Facebook page.

Anyway, please don’t go on the roads on your PMDs.

Users caught “riding recklessly” can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Top image adapted from Kase Ho’s Facebook page.

