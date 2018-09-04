Video of 1 e-scooter with 2 riders on S’pore road shared with S’pore police

After a number of high-profile incidents, the government has cracked down on the use of Personal Mobility Devices.

On Sept. 4, the Ministry of Transport announced new laws that restricted the speed of PMD users on footpaths:

However, some PMD users still have difficulty following the existing laws.

Shared video with the SPF

On Sept. 3, Facebook user Kase Ho shared a video which he claimed was taken on the road near South View LRT station.

He shared it directly to the official Facebook page of the Singapore Police Force:

E-scooter on the road

In it, a young couple can be seen sharing a single e-scooter, waiting at a red traffic light on a road.

This apparently contravenes Section 5A (1) of the Road Traffic Act, which states that:

“An individual must not ride a personal mobility device on a road at any time.”

One of the commenters on Ho’s post pointed out that it looked like he had committed a traffic offence himself:

The video was taken from the front of the car, looking out of the driver’s side window, and continues while the car is moving.

However, Ho had a comeback for that:

Anyway, please don’t go on the roads on your PMDs.

Users caught “riding recklessly” can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Top image adapted from Kase Ho’s Facebook page.