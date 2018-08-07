3 youngsters recklessly ride e-scooters in Yishun, endanger motorists & pedestrians

Despite multiple cases of e-scooter accidents, some injurious and others fatal, certain people in Singapore continue to have no qualms riding irresponsibly and being a road pest in general.

These riders, for example, were weaving in and out of traffic and overtaking pedestrians in Yishun:

According to the dashcam footage, the incident occurred on Aug. 3, 2.45pm.

At least three riders, who appear to be male and relatively young, were caught riding dangerously.

At one point, a lady and a child walking along the pavement had to jump out of the e-scooter’s way, which sped on without consideration:

This was the second rider on the pavement.

Another part of the video shows the third rider recklessly cutting across lanes:

The second part of the video also shows a rider — presumably one of the members from the same group — whizzing along the road like a car:

Harsh penalties

Under the Active Mobility Act, riding an e-scooter on the roads can get you fined up to S$2,000 and/ or jailed up to three months.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$5,000 and/ or jailed up to six months.

Top image from Roads.sg video